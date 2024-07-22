Ryan Reynolds reveals plans for fifth child with wife Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds has hinted at the possibility of expanding his family with wife Blake Lively. In a recent interview with E! News, Ryan playfully discussed the idea of welcoming a fifth child, sharing his excitement and joy for family life.

During the interview, which also featured his co-star Hugh Jackman, the star of Deadpool quipped: "The more the merrier. As many as possible. As many little heartbeats as possible, just running around, wrecking stuff in the house."

His enthusiasm for family life was palpable as he gushed, "I love it. Let’s have more!"

Ryan and Blake, who have been married since 2012, already share four children: daughters James, 9, Inez, 7, Betty, 4, and a fourth child born earlier this year. Despite their busy careers, the couple remains dedicated to their growing family.

The conversation also touched on the close bond Ryan's children have with Hugh Jackman. "My kids prefer everything Hugh to me," Ryan joked, with Hugh adding, "Mainly just as a parent."

Ryan revealed that Hugh’s films are a staple in their household, especially The Greatest Showman.

"They watched The Greatest Showman more than the editor for The Greatest Showman," Ryan noted. "And sometimes I come home, and this guy’s actually acting it out with them and that’s kind of amazing," he added.

Ryan and Blake’s love story began on the set of Green Lantern in 2010, leading to their wedding at Boone Hall Plantation in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina, in 2012.

Their family has grown steadily, with each new addition bringing more joy to their lives. Their first child, James, was born in December 2014, followed by Inez in September 2016.

Their third daughter, Betty, arrived in October 2019, and their fourth child joined the family in February 2023, though the couple has yet to reveal the baby’s name and gender.

Later on Monday night, Ryan and Hugh stepped out to the New York premiere of their upcoming superhero film Deadpool & Wolverine, set to hit theatres on July 26, 2024.

Ryan was seen looking dapper in a simple black suit and white shirt as he posed on the red carpet. Hugh also wore a black suit paired with a black shirt.

The movie promises to be an exciting R-rated action-comedy, with an official description stating, "Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth, Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy."