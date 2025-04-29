Thunderbolts star Sebastian Stan looks so different after drastic hair transformation

Sebastian Stan displayed a very different look at the LA premiere of Marvel Studios' Thunderbolts* on Monday.

The 42-year-old actor, who is reprising his role of Bucky Barnes a.k.a. the Winter Soldier, looked almost unrecognizable as he unveiled a drastic hair transformation.

New look

Sebastain has swapped his full-bodied hair for a dramatically different look, showing off a buzz cut after shaving all his luscious hair off.

While he is still rocking the facial hair he has been seen with in recent weeks, his goatee looked a touch more salt and pepper than usual.

© Getty Images for Disney Sebastian showed off his shaved head and salt and pepper facial hair

Sebastian's fans were shocked by his latest look, with many taking to social media to express their opinions on his shaved head.

"We are gathered here today to mourn the loss of Sebastian stan's hair," one person wrote on X alongside photos of his former hairstyles. "RIP SEB'S HAIR AND WELCOME BALD SEB," they added.

Another said: "Nothing in my life prepared me for the day I would see Sebastian stan BALD."

© Getty Images for Disney Sebastian's drastic new look is for his role in Fjord

There is a reason behind Sebastian's new bald look – his upcoming role in the Cristian Mungiu drama Fjord, which began production in Norway in March.

The film, the first English-language film from the Romanian director, revolves around two families living in a small, remote Norwegian village, according to Cineuropa.

One family is Swedish-Norwegian, and the other Romanian newcomers who have moved to the village and they initially bond over their shared experiences as parents of children of similar ages.

© Getty Images Sebastian usually has longer, thicker hair

However, their seemingly harmonious relationship begins to unravel due to different ideas on family life and social values, especially when suspicions arise that the Romanian couple are harming their own children.

This isn't the first time Sebastian has changed his appearance for a film role. In 2024's The Apprentice, he gained 15 lbs to play a young Donald Trump.

© Getty Images for Vanity Fair Sebastian was rocking his longer hair in March

Speaking of his transformation into the now-president, Sebastian told Entertainment Weekly: "I had people tell me I don't look like him. So, I called a nutritionist who I worked with before, and I said, 'How do I quickly get bloating in my face.'

"He was like, 'Then what I need you to do is get ramen and put a bunch of soy sauce packets in the ramen and start having that, and you're going to get the salt in the face."

He also consumed plenty of fizzy soda, telling Entertainment Tonight: "I actually started drinking a lot of Coca-Cola. If you drink four Coca-Colas a day, a lot of things happen to your body. Don't do it."

Sebastian wanted to alter his appearance without relying too much on prosthetics, so he used his high-calorie diet and a team of makeup artists and hairstylists to aid in his transformation.

"I was always trying to steer to less prosthetics because I didn't want to go with a complete likeness," he added to EW. "I wanted to go for the essence."