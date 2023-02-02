Alicia Silverstone reprises Cher Horowitz role in epic Clueless comeback The star partnered with Rakuten ahead of the 57th Super Bowl

Cher Horowitz is back! Alicia Silverstone has officially reprised her unforgettable role in 1995's Clueless.

The star left fans in awe as she made an epic comeback as the iconic Cher, a whopping twenty-eight years since the cult-classic film's release.

The actress appeared nearly unchanged from her 19-year-old self, when she played the uber fashionable and charming Bel Air high school student.

WATCH: Alicia Silverstone interviews her son Bear Blu

Loading the player...

MORE: NCIS: LA star Eric Christian Olsen shares sweet tribute to co-star following show cancellation

Alicia took to Instagram to unveil her comeback, courtesy of a partnership with Rakuten ahead of the highly-anticipated Super Bowl commercials.

In the teaser for the Japanese technology company known for its cash back deals, the Clueless lead recreated not only one of the film's most iconic scenes – in which Cher is in a classroom and participating in a debate on refugees – but of course, she wore the iconic plaid yellow outfit.

MORE: Lara Spencer sends supportive message to GMA co-star following 'challenging' experience

The commercial first sees her strutting down a rowdy classroom in the classic mini skirt and matching cropped jacket, before helming a podium and looking straight at the camera. "Don't bug," she teases, before announcing: "Your girl is back," before the camera cuts to a graphic stating the date for the 57th Super Bowl, February 12th.

Talk about a comeback!

"It looks like the cat is out of the designer handbag," she wrote in her caption, and fans promptly freaked out over it, with many, naturally, begging for an actual sequel.

MORE: Amy Robach's social media interaction with T.J. Holmes' estranged wife revealed

MORE: Princess Charlotte's incredible inheritance revealed

"I really need a Clueless sequel in my life," one of her followers commented, as others wrote: "We really need Clueless reunion," and: "Screaming, crying, throwing up," plus another fan added: "Love it! Cher is back!"

The original scene is unforgettable

The original scene in the movie gave viewers one of its most repeated quotes, in which Cher, holding a chewed piece of gum on her finger, recalls the time people that didn't RSVP showed up to a garden party she hosted, and she was "totally buggin'."

To conclude her speech, she says the iconic lines: "By the end of the day, it was like, the more the merrier, and so, if the government can just get to the kitchen, rearrange some things, we could certainly party with the Haitians. And in conclusion, may I please remind you, it does not say RSVP on the Statue of Liberty."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.