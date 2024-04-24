Alicia Silverstone encounters strong fan response in new update about lookalike son Bear

Alicia Silverstone seems to be having the time of her life with son Bear Blu Jarecki as they travel through Costa Rica, and her fans love watching the mother-son duo on their travels.

As the 47-year-old shared special moments from her vacation with Bear, less than two weeks before he turns 13 on May 5, fans couldn't help but comment on how similar they looked.

The Clueless actress shared a selfie with her son as they wore hats in the rainy forest near the Arenal volcano. She also added a photo of her son crossing a bridge in the rain as they continued their adventure together.

Fans shared their thoughts on the adorable moment - all in agreement over one matter: the family resemblance is strong.

"You guys have the same eyes! Just beautiful", one fan said.

© Instagram Alicia's son Bear is now taller than her

Another agreed: "Her son looks more like Alicia Silverstone than Alicia Silverstone! Beautiful".

Other fans couldn't help but clock how grown up Bear looked - especially as weeks ago in their Costa Rica vacation, Alicia shared a photo with her son where he towered over her 5 ft 5 stature.

One person said: "Awww Bear has grown up so much since the last time I seen him. He is a yr older than my youngest but looks so much bigger".

"He is so grown up, time needs to slow down @aliciasilverstone so happy to see ya’ll thriving", A second fan added.

Generally, fans couldn't be happier for the mom, with one person summing up the sentiment: "You & Bear will treasure these wonderful memories forever! So awesome!"

Alicia has kept close with her son following her divorce from his father, musician Christopher Jarecki, in 2018.

She sparked controversy in 2022 when she revealed that she and her son sleep in the same bed, to which she responded she didn't "really care" what people thought.

She said of her mothering style: "I'm a natural mama, and I'm a loving mama. I believe in love, I believe in nature and our society is scared of nature and love."