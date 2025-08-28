Ariana Grande's returning to the stage! How to buy tickets: presale info, tour dates

Fresh off her Oscar run for Wicked, and as she gears up to release Wicked: For Good, Ariana Grande has announced her long-anticipated return to the stage. The US pop star confirmed the run of dates on Instagram on August 28, with a caption that read, "see you next year," revealing that the tour will begin in June 2026, and take in nine major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, and Chicago, and features five nights in London, England at the O2 arena.

The "Thank U Next" singer's last tour ended in 2019, and more recently, she has placed her focus on acting, although in 2024 she released her seventh album, Eternal Sunshine, which was Grammy-nominated. In March 2025, Ariana released the deluxe version of Eternal Sunshine, along with a short film titled Brighter Days Ahead; the album included five new tracks, including "Hampstead", "Twilight Zone", "Warm", "Dandelion", and "Past Life".

"I feel so grateful to the acting, and I think my fans know that music and being on stage will always be a part of my life, but I don’t see it coming anytime soon," Ariana said in 2024 of touring.

"I think the next few years, hopefully we’ll be exploring different forms of art, and I think acting is feeling like home right now… I am appreciative for [my fans’] understanding. I’m so grateful for the ways in which we’ve grown together over this whole journey with Wicked. But music will always be a part of my life."

When is Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour?

The Eternal Sunshine tour kicks off on June 6 in Oakland, California. Ariana will play in the central California city on June 6 and June 9, before flying south for four dates in Los Angeles, two nights at the Crypto Arena, and two at the Kia Forum.

Ariana will then play two nights in Austin, Texas, two in Sunrise, Florida, two in Atlanta, Georgia, four nights at the Barclays Center in New York City, before moving on to Boston in Massachusetts, Canada's Montreal, and Chicago in Illinois, for two nights each. The tour will then move international for five nights in London, although we're sure more will come.

Ariana Grande 2026 tour dates June 6: Oakland, California – Oakland Arena June 9: Oakland, California – Oakland Arena June 13: Los Angeles – Crypto.com Arena June 14: Los Angeles – Crypto.com Arena June 17: Los Angeles – Kia Forum June 19: Los Angeles – Kia Forum June 24: Austin – Moody Center June 26: Austin – Moody Center June 30: Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena July 2: Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena July 6: Atlanta – State Farm Arena July 8: Atlanta – State Farm Arena July 12: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center July 13: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center July 16: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center July 18: Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center July 22: Boston – TD Garden July 24: Boston – TD Garden July 28: Montreal – Bell Centre July 30: Montreal – Bell Centre August 3: Chicago – United Center August 5: Chicago – United Center August 15: London – The O2 August 16: London – The O2 Aug. 19: London – The O2 August 20: London – The O2 August 23: London – The O2

How to buy Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour tickets?

Tickets for the North American leg of The Eternal Sunshine Tour will go on general sale on September 10, while tickets for the London dates will be live on September 18.

© Disney via Getty Images Ariana Grande arrives at the 2025 Oscars

How to get presale tickets for Ariana Grande's tour?

A ticket presale will take place on September 9 for US fans To participate, you must sign up to this Ticketmaster link by September 7.

In the UK, a presale will begin on September 16, but fans must also sign up to participate by September 7 using this UK-specific link.

© Universal Ariana Grande (R) in a still from Wicked

What did Ariana say about touring?

In July 2025, following her comments in 2024 to Variety, the actress shared a video of her singing on Instagram and captioned it: "Very silly of you all to assume that just because I have my hands full with many things that I plan to abandon singing & music … !!! It is and has always been my lifeline. There will need to be room made for all of it."

She added: "It may not look exactly like it did before, but I much prefer how it looks in my head. I am having fun. I feel grateful and excited and inspired. :) finding a balance between many projects and endeavors I love, and doing it my own way… so I'm working on a plan to sing for you all next year. Even if it’s just for a little."