Ariana Grande addresses fan 'bullying' in the wake of split and emotional anniversary

The Yours Truly hitmaker has been candid in the past as well about criticism from followers

Ariana Grande has been candid in the past about the pressures of fame and being a former child star maturing into an adult in the public eye.

The 30-year-old superstar recently got the chance to reflect on her legacy as a pop culture icon with the newly released deluxe edition of her debut album, Yours Truly, in honor of its tenth anniversary.

She decided to mark the occasion with a series of Q&As on TikTok, and in the midst of questions about her music and makeup line, r.e.m. beauty, she addressed a question about the original Yours Truly deluxe album cover. Watch what she said below...

WATCH: Ariana Grande addresses "bullying" from fans

A seemingly innocuous question, however, provided her with the space to bring up a much deeper issue. When a fan asked her why she changed the album cover, she simply responded: "It was horrible."

She quickly added: "[Okay], not horrible, but you were right. You were very angry when you saw it. I was very sad about that, and I changed it."

Ariana then explained that while she appreciated the passionate response, it could be overwhelming at times. "You were right. But you're not always right.

"Your bullying has been consistent for the past ten years…so there's that. You hated it, you were like 'this is [expletive] ugly, mom, change it.' So, I did. Sometimes that works, sometimes it leaves me with wounds that makes me question everything I've done since," she added, before throwing in a "just kidding" at the end to lighten the mood.

This isn't the first time in recent memory the "Love Me Harder" singer had to double down on comments from her followers being too harsh.

© Getty Images Ariana marked the ten year anniversary of "Yours Truly" with a special Q&A

In April, she shared another TikTok video in which she called out many of her fans for body shaming, imploring them to be "gentler and less comfortable" about criticizing others' bodies after comments were made about her fluctuations in weight on social media.

While filming the cinematic adaptation of Wicked, Ariana hopped onto the online platform to state that her current body was being compared to "the unhealthiest version of my body."

© Getty Images "Your bullying has been consistent for the past ten years…so there's that."

She explained: "I was on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly and at the lowest point of my life when I looked the way you consider my healthy, but that in fact wasn't my healthy.

"I know I shouldn't have to explain that, but I do feel like maybe having an openness and some sort of vulnerability here will [mean] something good might come from it. I don't know but that's the first thing. Healthy can look different."

The former The Voice coach added: "The second thing is, you never know what someone is going through. Even if you are coming from a loving place and a caring place, that person probably is working on it or has a support system that they are working on it with.

"You never know. So be gentle with each other and with yourselves."

