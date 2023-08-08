Ariana Grande has been quiet on social media (save for the occasional R.E.M. Beauty plug) since her split from now-estranged husband Dalton Gomez was announced.

Since then, the singer, 30, has been inundated with news surrounding her reported romance with Wicked co-star Ethan Slater, who is currently in the process of divorcing his wife Lilly Jay.

While Ariana has remained silent on the matter, she did take to her Instagram to share an update on a deeply personal project she was currently involved in while production on Wicked is paused due to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike.

She included a pair of recent photographs of herself sporting a beautiful pastel blue dress with black bows in her blonde locks, plus sheet music sets for songs from her debut album, Yours Truly.

The new photos seem to suggest that in honor of her very first full record's milestone 10th anniversary (it was released on August 30, 2013), she will be performing the album in a special, more intimate setting. "Almost ten…….," she sweetly captioned her post.

She was immediately barraged with a slew of excited comments from fans, one of whom wrote: "I'm gonna pass out," while another added: "My heart just stopped for a sec, I'm so excited Ari."

Her former Victorious co-star Avan Jogia simply left a slew of black heart emojis, while her mother Joan Grande wrote: "I cannot breathe! I am so excited!"

Released when the singer was merely 20 years old, the concept of the album first came to light in 2010, when Ariana was still filming the Nickelodeon show that made her a household name.

© Getty Images Ariana began work on the album when she was still filming "Victorious"

Her first official foray into music came with her debut single, "The Way," which was recorded in 2012 and was her first introduction to Mac Miller. While the two remained friends, they didn't start dating till 2016, before which she had romances with Nathan Sykes and Big Sean, both of whom were featured on Yours Truly.

When the album was released, the singer was still in the height of her TV fame, having just come off the Victorious finale and transferred over as the co-lead to its short-lived spin-off, Sam & Cat.

© Getty Images Her debut single for the record, "The Way," first introduced her to future boyfriend Mac Miller

With the success of "The Way," which was a top ten hit, and her fame from TV (the kind we've seen translate, most recently, to Olivia Rodrigo), the album proved to be a hit, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, the first of five number ones (and one number two) albums for the pop icon.

© Getty Images Her 2013 record was a hit, becoming her first number one album and spawning a top-ten single

The acclaim for Ariana's vocal prowess and emotive performance on Yours Truly helped it carry seamlessly over to her following album era, 2014's My Everything, which was an even bigger success thanks to huge hit singles like "Problem," "Bang Bang," "Break Free," and "One Last Time."

