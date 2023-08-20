Ariana Grande shares 'healing and special' news with fans a month after split

The "Baby I" singer split from her estranged husband after two years of marriage

Ariana Grande is building up for a very special moment coming soon, a moment of joy in the wake of an emotional period surrounding increased attention on her love life.

A little over a month ago, it was revealed that the singer, 30, and her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, were splitting up. And soon after, reports emerged that she was dating Ethan Slater, her co-star on the theatrical adaptation of Wicked, who is in the midst of his own divorce from wife Lilly Jay.

However, August 30 marks a big day for Ariana, as it is the milestone 10th anniversary of her album Yours Truly, her debut record released back in 2013.

The singer teased earlier in the month that a special re-recording of the project was in the works, including special live performances of some fan favorite tracks like "Honeymoon Avenue," "Tattooed Heart," and "Baby I."

Alongside a teaser clip of the special releases, Ariana poured her heart into a message which read: "P.S. the "deluxe" = the Live from London, updated versions of the songs we performed from Yours Truly :)..."

She added: "I can't wait for you to hear them. This was such a healing and special project to do. Love you guys so much and am so thankful for you."

© Instagram Ariana shared a sweet message ahead of the "Yours Truly" 10th anniversary re-release

Released when the singer was merely 20 years old, the concept of the album first came to light in 2010, when Ariana was still filming the Nickelodeon show that made her a household name.

Her first official foray into music came with her debut single, "The Way," which was recorded in 2012 and was her first introduction to Mac Miller. While the two remained friends, they didn't start dating till 2016, before which she had romances with Nathan Sykes and Big Sean, both of whom were featured on Yours Truly.

When the album was released, the singer was still in the height of her TV fame, having just come off the Victorious finale and transferred over as the co-lead to its short-lived spin-off, Sam & Cat.

With the success of "The Way," which was a top ten hit, the album proved to be a hit as well, debuting at number one on the Billboard 200 Albums chart, the first of five number one (and one number two) albums for the pop icon.

© Getty Images Ariana met her late ex-boyfriend Mac Miller while making "Yours Truly"

The acclaim for Ariana's vocal prowess and emotive performance on Yours Truly helped it carry seamlessly over to her following album era, 2014's My Everything, which was an even bigger success thanks to huge hit singles like "Problem," "Bang Bang," "Break Free," and "One Last Time."

Just days ago, August 17 in fact, marked another special anniversary, five years since the release of Sweetener, her acclaimed 2018 record that marked her return to music after the 2017 Manchester Arena bombing after one of her concerts.

