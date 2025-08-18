Michelle Yeoh accidentally lets slip major revelation about Wicked: For Good

Michelle Yeoh just confirmed something Wicked fans have been curious about. The Oscar winner who plays Madame Morrible in the sequel, gave a sneak peek on what viewers can expect.

"I think you're getting some new songs," Michelle said in an interview with PEOPLE, adding: "I didn't say that."

Wicked: For Good hits movie theaters on November 21, and is one of the most highly anticipated premiers of the year. The trailer for the film was released in June, and while it gave hints as to the energy of the sequel, fans are still vying to find any information they can get their hands on. And the clues from Michelle are sure to excite many.

Michelle as Madame Morrible in Wicked

In June, the composer of the original Broadway soundtrack, Stephen Schwartz, told PEOPLE: "I have permission to say there are two new songs in the movie because the storytelling demanded it. One of them happens to be for the character of Elphaba. The other one happens to be for the character of Glinda."

The first installment of the series was a huge success and earned over $6 billion globally with over 65 million people seeing the film. I saw Wicked in theaters twice, have streamed it on Peacock another time since then, and constantly discuss with friends how excited we are for the sequel to come out.

Wicked: For Good is expected to be just as successful. But, Wicked fans have to wait until the film finally premiers before they hear the new songs!

Where is the Wicked cast now

© Getty Images Michelle and her Wicked cast mates at the Golden Globes

While Wicked: For Good has yet to premiere, it's been a while since the Wicked cast have worked with each other. Filming of the two parts wrapped in January 2024, and since then the cast has been very busy.

Michelle turned 63 in the beginning of August and celebrated the big birthday with her husband Jean Todt. The actress recently starred in the animated film, Ne Zha II. While she was in Los Angeles for the premiere, Michelle saw her cast mate Cynthia Erivo as Jesus in Jesus Christ Superstar.

"I love her. She was so amazing," Michelle said about Cynthia's performance.

© Universal Pictures Ariana as Glinda and Cynthia as Elphaba in Wicked

For three nights in August, Cynthia starred in the legendary musical at The Hollywood Bowl alongside Adam Lambert, Josh Gad, and John Stamos. Clips from her performances took over social media and many praised her performance as Jesus.

While Cynthia and Michelle are busy at work, Ariana Grande has seemingly spent her summer with family. Her beloved grandmother, who she affectionately called Nonna Marjorie, passed away in June at the age of 99.

Ariana's grandmother encouraged her to follow her dreams of performing and even motivated her to audition for the musical Annie as a child.

© @arianagrande Ariana and Cynthia Erivo on the set of Wicked

Other Wicked cast members have had active summers. Jonathan Bailey, who stars as Prince Fiyero in the film, appeared alongside Scarlett Johansson in Jurassic World Rebirth. And Bowen Yang, who plays Pfannee, hosted his very own award show – the Las Culturistas Culture Awards, which fellow Wicked cast mate Jeff Goldblum appeared at.