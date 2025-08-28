Jennifer Hudson and Common make cozy public appearance for very special reason

Jennifer Hudson and Common proved they are the cutest couple in the industry when they joined John Legend for the first night of his Get Lifted tour in Chicago. The duo, who confirmed their romance in January 2024, joined their talented friend on stage for an unexpected performance, looking more in love than ever. "So deeply grateful to my family @common and @iamjhud – two Chicago legends who came through and made the night even more unforgettable. Thank you for making it so special for me and for the city," John wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos of the trio backstage.

Loved-up

Jennifer was glowing with happiness in the photos, wearing a pair of white trousers with an off-the-shoulder blouse made of shimmering pink, orange and gold fabric. She accessorized with a pendant necklace, drop earrings and an EGOT ring, and wore her tresses in a half-up, half-down style. In one snap, her boyfriend hugged her from behind in a sweet moment for the pair, with Common looking suave in a brown textured shirt, patterned brown pants with a patchwork design, and black-rimmed glasses.

Fans of the loved-up couple took to the comment section to exclaim over their unexpected appearance, with one writing, "They are cute together!" while another added, "Incredible concert!! You were fantastic already and THEN Common AND JHud??!"

Others commented on the sheer talent of the trio, with one writing, "That's a lot of Emmys, Grammys, and Oscars in one photo! Royalty!" while another noted, "The EGOT ring!!" Jennifer is one of an elite group of 21 artists who have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony. John is also an EGOT winner.

Going the distance

Jennifer and Common first sparked dating rumors in 2022 when they worked together on the film Breathe, yet the pair have been good friends for more than a decade. The rapper revealed that his connection with the talk show star was "one of the greatest blessings," and that she inspired him every day.

© Instagram Jennifer and Common joined John on the Chicago stop of his tour

"That relationship is one of the greatest blessings and most important things in my life," he said on the Mama I Made It! podcast. "The friendship, the partnership, the life partnership, just the connection, it's one of those things where you don't know truly what true partnership and relationship is until you get there."

© Instagram The duo were glowing with happiness during the unexpected appearance

"It's like those things you pray for and you don't get them until you're ready. Whatever growing I had to do, it was the divine time in alignment when Jennifer and I started being interested in each other," he continued. "It's inspiring to have somebody who's as talented and just soulful and gifted and can do all these different things and is one of the greatest vocalists of all time."

© Instagram They first confirmed their relationship in January 2024

He added that she was unlike any of his past girlfriends and that they would go the distance. "I hold her up high and God willing, I keep praying for that – we just continue to be at our best with each other," the 53-year-old said. "I've traveled all over the world and I've been in relationships and met with, you know, they've been good relationships. I'm not taking away from anybody I've dated before. But, this Chicago woman – [there's] something there like…we can relate to certain things."