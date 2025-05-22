Jennifer Hudson and Common make it a 'family affair’ in photos from star-studded date night

Jennifer Hudson and Common love nothing more than a basketball game for date night, and their latest was no exception.

On Wednesday, May 21, the couple stepped out in New York City for the highly-anticipated first game of the Eastern Conference Finals between the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers.

It is the first time the Knicks are back in the ECF since 2000, and Madison Square Garden had a star-studded crowd as a result, including celebrity row mainstays Ben Stiller, Timothée Chalamet, Tracy Morgan, and Walt Frazier, as well as Suni Lee, Dave Chappelle, Michael Che, Larry David, Jon Hamm, Mary J. Blige, Martha Stewart, and Aaron Tveit, among others.

Jennifer and Common appeared on the 15th slide of the photo carousel above that the official Knicks Instagram page shared of all of the celebrity attendees, captioned: "It's a family affair."

In it, the talk show host appeared wearing a black dress and a white bomber jacket with "Happy Place," how she refers to her talk show, embroidered on it, while the rapper wore a rainbow-printed jersey with khaki cargo pants.

Though the Knicks — the last time they were in the ECF, it was also against the Pacers — held a lead for the majority of the game, after it went into overtime, the Pacers eventually overtook them and won 138-135.

© Getty Images Jennifer with her son at a basketball game earlier this year

Jennifer and Common have been friends for at least a decade, however it wasn't until January 2024 that they confirmed they were in a relationship, after months of speculation.

The EGOT winner is a mom to son David, 15, who she shares with her ex David Otunga, a former wrestler, who she started dating in 2007 and was engaged to from 2008 to 2017.

© Getty Images The talk show host and her boyfriend in 2024

During his romance with Jennifer, Common has made various comments about whether he is the marriage type, and whether marriage is in the cards for him and Jennifer.

© The Jennifer Hudson Show The couple confirmed their relationship in January 2024

Shortly after confirming their relationship last year, the Just Wright actor, during an appearance on the Today Show, was asked whether he was the "marrying type," and confirmed: "I feel like I have grown and the work that I have done on myself has allowed me to see that I am a marrying type."

© Getty Images They have been friends for at least a decade

He explained: "I am the type that, I'm capable and I have the capacity, and if at some point in my life I may want to do that, I would know when the right time is," and noted: "For me, everything is divine."

"I work from that discernment that God speaks, when He speaks into your stomach and you feel it in your heart and your spirit," he further reflected, and ultimately said: "So when I would feel that, I will communicate with that person, and if she's feeling that, then why not?"