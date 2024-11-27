Jennifer Hudson makes revelation Common 'might not like' during latest TV appearance

Jennifer Hudson and Common are thriving with their relationship, which quietly began in 2022 when they began working together on the movie Breathe.

The pair made their romance official on The Jennifer Hudson Show back in January, and have since then have not shied away from gushing over each other, whether it's social media tributes or on-air declarations of love.

The latest way they showed their appreciation for each other was through their music, with Common, 52, collaborating with his girlfriend, 43, on her debut holiday album, The Gift of Love.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Jennifer Hudson and Common confirm their romance with playful exchange

In fact, he showed up in a big way to celebrate her first ever holiday tour for the record by gifting her a bouquet of 100 roses ahead of her show in Brooklyn, New York this past weekend.

Appearing on the Today Show, the talk show host and American Idol alum spoke fondly of her boyfriend, and described what their relationship dynamic can actually be like.

She called collabing with her significant other "that much more enjoyable, for one," and added: "I just get to learn from him, he's a hip-hop legend," agreeing that he is "such a good guy."

© The Jennifer Hudson Show Jennifer Hudson and Common's romance is going strong!

When asked what their life was like when out and about, as two notable celebrities, Jennifer replied: "Y'know what? It feels amazing," mentioning that Common in particular gets recognized "when I say, everywhere we go."

Host Craig Melvin answered: "Well, we all grew up with Common," to which Jennifer excitedly continued: "I told him that! I was like, 'I grew up off of Common.'"

MORE: Jennifer Hudson asks fans for help as she prepares for Thanksgiving with teen son David

He quipped back, though, that those may not be the ideal words someone would want to hear from their partner, joking: "He might not like it when you say it, 'I grew up listening to you,'" leaving the studio in hysterics.

"I did!" Jennifer defiantly stated through giggles. "I always tell him, 'You've always been a legend in my eyes.' He's from Chicago, I'm from Chicago. So it's like…Common!"

MORE: Jennifer Hudson is beaming following double dose of joy ahead of the holidays

Jennifer, for her part, was also a featured artist on a recent project from the rapper, his collab album with producer and DJ Pete Rock, The Auditorium, Vol. 1, which features her vocals on the song "A GOD (There Is)."

© Instagram The couple are even collaborating on projects together

He told People previously that it was the EGOT winner's role playing the legendary Aretha Franklin in her biopic Respect that earned her the part.

MORE: Jennifer Hudson's comments about dating and prioritizing son David's feelings

"I loved it, because when I played it to musician friends, they were like, 'Who is that singing?'" he recalled. "I'm like, 'That's Jennifer!' It doesn't sound like things you've heard from her before. I love that we were able to utilize her gifts in a new space. She brought it, man."

© Getty Images "I always tell him, 'You've always been a legend in my eyes.'"

He remembered the song coming about from a beat sample that he'd always believed belonged to Aretha, but was actually from Ashford and Simpson's Valerie Simpson. "I told [Jennifer] who it was and then we was discussing."