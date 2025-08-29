Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Pierce Brosnan reveals retirement plans: 'I don't know what else to do'
Pierce Brosnan and Helena Mirren opened up about their future in the industry while promoting their new Netflix crime comedy, The Thursday Murder Club

Pierce Brosnan attends "The Thursday Murder Club" UK Premiere at Leicester Square Gardens © Getty Images
Maria Sarabi
Maria SarabiJunior Writer
27 minutes ago
Pierce Brosnan has shared an insight into his future in the industry as he spoke candidly about his thoughts on retirement. The 72-year-old was joined by his The Thursday Murder Club co-star, Helen Mirren, for an interview with USA Today to promote Netflix's crime comedy. Reflecting on their characters' search for a new challenge after retirement, the duo shared their own thoughts on eventually saying goodbye to the industry. "We love our work and I think we are very lucky in that our work doesn't have a sort of cutoff date, you know?" shared Helen. "If you're lucky enough to keep going, you keep going."

The 007 star then revealed that he has no intention of retiring anytime soon. "I've been an actor all my life," said Pierce. "I don't know what else to do at this point in my life. I've been very fortunate to play roles that have sustained me and my family. The doing of being an actor and the constant doing of it is invigorating."

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 27: Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren attend the "MobLand" Global Premiere at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on March 27, 2025 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage)© Samir Hussein/^WireImage
Helen and Pierce shared their retirement plans

The adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling murder mystery novel follows a group of four friends in a retirement home who meet up weekly to investigate unsolved murders. But when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, they find themselves wrapped up in a real whodunnit. 

The film, directed by Chris Columbus, features a star-studded cast, led by Helen, who plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Pierce as ex–union activist Ron, Ben Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, and Celia Imrie as ex-nurse Joyce. 

Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan and Ben Kingsley in The Thursday Murder Club with a board filled with murder clues © Giles Keyte/Netflix
The Thursday Murder Club

"Like Ron, she's lived a life of great power," said Helen, referencing her character Elizabeth. "She's been very powerful in the past and very engaged in her rather complicated profession. The energy and the intellectual requirements for that don't just suddenly stop when you retire. The engine doesn't stop."

The four retirees in The Thursday Murder Club sat around a table © Giles Keyte/Netflix
The crime comedy is an adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling murder mystery novel

Pierce Brosnan's thoughts on fame

close-up man wearing suit sitting on sofa in tv studio© J Ritchie/Hotsauce/Shutterstock
Pierce spoke about his experience of fame

The actor also opened up about the "weird dynamic" of fame throughout his career. "I enjoy the work that I do and I enjoy the effect the work has on people," he shared. "You want to please people, you want to entertain them. You want to have a great night in the cinema, great night in the theater, job done. Move on. Do it again."

However, Helena shared that her outlook on fame differs from her co-star. "I'm always unaware of it, really," she added. "Honestly, I'm not a star the way Pierce is a star or other people I've worked with."

