Pierce Brosnan's son and stunning girlfriend welcome 'new addition' to family

Paris Brosnan and his model girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillon, have taken a significant step in their relationship by introducing fans to the "newest addition" to their "little family".

On Sunday, Alex shared a heartwarming snap on her Instagram Story, introducing the couple’s adorable new puppy – a spotted dachshund named Arlo. The pooch posed for the photo in the backyard of what appeared to be Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Brosnan's luxurious $100 million Malibu beach house.

Paris and Alex shared the happy news on Instagram

Over the top of the photo, the model penned: "Newest addition to our little family. Miss Arlo @paris.brosnan."

Paris and Alex's relationship

The couple celebrated their six-year anniversary back in May. The 24-year-old took to his Instagram to post a romantic tribute to commemorate the milestone day. Paris shared a carousel of photographs of him and his girlfriend from throughout the years. The first snap captured the couple on the big day posing in front of Paris' white convertible BMW.

Paris captioned the sweet post: "six years of loving you today; thank you for always being by my side @alexleeaillon."

Paris couldn't keep his eyes off Alex

In the comments section, Alex penned: "Awe my love! I love you so much. Thank you for always being by my side and my biggest supporter. Endlessly proud of you. We make a good team."

The couple's last public appearance together was in July when they celebrated the opening of Paris's new art exhibition in Munich. The pair posed for photos at Drivers & Business Club Munich (Motorworld) by Merck Finck Private Bank.

The couple have been together for six years

Alex oozed chic in a pair of tailored black shorts and a matching tank top while her boyfriend also opted for a monochromatic ensemble with black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a black leather jacket.

Following in father's footsteps

Both Paris and his brother Dylan recently made the leap into the field of acting with their feature film debuts in the new Western. The movie follows a sheriff in 1870s Montana (played by Pierce) and also stars Samuel L. Jackson and Brandon Lessard.

"It made me realize that I do love acting and I would like to keep pursuing a career in it," Paris told People of the experience, with Dylan adding: "It was just really nice to go spend time with Dad and Paris and be a part of that."

Paris Brosnan, Keely Shaye Smith and Pierce Brosnan

Paris continued: "He invited us out to come and hang out with him, and it was gonna be a great father and son trip, and we're gonna get to spend some quality time together and see a new place and be on set, which are fond memories for us.

"I remember being on lots of sets with Dad and Dylan, which is always a good time," he continued. "It kind of naturally and organically came about that we would be able to participate in the movie. There were some little openings for us to get in there and dip our toes in the water."