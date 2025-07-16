Pierce Brosnan's son Paris can't keep his hands off model girlfriend after milestone celebration

Pierce Brosnan's son Paris has had an incredible example of a loving relationship thanks to his parents, and it seems their influence his rubbed off on his own romantic life.

The 24-year-old was joined by his long-time girlfriend, Alex Lee-Aillon, 26, at the opening of his new art exhibition in Munich on Tuesday, and he couldn't keep his hands, or his lips, off her.

Loved-up appearance

The couple posed for photos at Drivers & Business Club Munich (Motorworld) by Merck Finck Private Bank, and their affection for each other was evident.

Both beamed at the cameras, with Paris caught affectionately gazing at his girlfriend before they were snapped kissing and embracing while posing in front of his paintings.

Paris looked relaxed and happy in black jeans, a white T-shirt, and a black leather jacket, while Alex looked stylish and beamed with pride in a black top and matching tailored shorts.

The couple celebrated their sixth anniversary in May, with Paris posting a romantic tribute on Instagram to commemorate the milestone day.

He shared a carousel of photographs of himself and his girlfriend from throughout the years. The first snap captured the couple on the big day posing in front of Paris' white convertible BMW.

Alex looked stunning in a casual ensemble that featured a pair of light wash, wide-leg jeans teamed with a simple white top. The look was completed with an oversized shirt in an ivory hue and a pair of leopard print sneakers.

The model cradled a bouquet of white roses in her arms as she posed next to her partner.

Meanwhile, the James Bond star's son looked equally cool in a pair of gray cargo pants and a basic white T-shirt. Paris layered a red checkered shirt over his look and donned a black backwards baseball cap with a pair of stylish sunglasses.

He captioned the adorable post: "Six years of loving you today; thank you for always being by my side @alexleeaillon."

Alex was quick to comment on her boyfriend's Instagram, as she penned: "Awe my love! I love you so much. Thank you for always being by my side and my biggest supporter. Endlessly proud of you. We make a good team."

She also paid tribute on her Instagram Story as she shared a sweet photo of Paris carrying her in a chic bar setting.

On top of the image, she wrote: "Happy Anniversary to the love of my life. 6 years with you and so many more to go. I love you Paris."

It seems Paris's famous parents are in support of his relationship as they appear to have a close bond with Alex, who left a sweet comment under Pierce's Instagram post in April.

Pierce posted a photo of himself at the MobLand premiere in Leicester Square, London, which he captioned: "Mobland ….Leicester Square premier. Night to remember."

Alex flocked to the comments in support, as she penned: "Let's go!," adding: "First episode was [shocked emoji]."

She also left a heartfelt comment under Paris' mom, Keeley Shaye Brosnan's, Instagram post from the night, which showed her in a stunning black lace dress alongside her husband.

In the comment section, Alex wrote: "Looking amazing as always! Congratulations!"