Pierce Brosnan 'chokes' during live blunder alongside Helen Mirren – watch

Pierce Brosnan was left gasping for air after braving a fiery taste test on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 72-year-old was joined by his co-star Helen Mirren during Monday's installment of the show. Pierce took on Jimmy’s homemade jalapeño salsa – a choice he quickly came to regret. Meanwhile, Helen remained unfazed by the heat and polished off her serving with ease.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren

The pair were on the show to promote their new film The Thursday Murder Club when the host encouraged them to try his salsa. The Oscar-winning actress hailed the creation as "fabulous" while the 007 star was left coughing and choking over the heat. "I don’t do spicy," he said.

"He’s choking!" said Jimmy.

Helene continued to dip her tortilla chips into her bowl – failing to acknowledge her co-star's struggle. "Carry on!" said Pierce.

© Getty Images The co-stars appeared on the Jimmy Fallon show

The Thursday Murder Club

The adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling murder mystery novel follows a group of four friends in a retirement home who meet up weekly to investigate unsolved murders. But when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, they find themselves wrapped up in a real whodunnit.

The film, directed by Chris Columbus, boasts a star-studded cast, led by Helen Mirren, who plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan as ex–union activist Ron, Ben Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim and Celia Imrie as ex-nurse Joyce.

© Giles Keyte/Netflix Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Ben Kingsley and Celia Imrie in The Thursday Murder Club

The Thursday Murder Club hits Netflix on August 28.

HELLO!'s TV Writer Abby Allen said: "The Thursday Murder Club is easily one of the most anticipated murder mysteries of the year. With a star-studded cast including Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren bringing Richard Osman’s epic whodunit to life, this is simply unmissable TV."

Pierce's marriage

Back in June, the actor opened up about spending time apart from his wife, Keely Shaye Brosnan, due to his demanding work schedule. "She's given me wings to fly and lets me, you know, gallivant around the world here making movies. But we're here and Hawaii is her home and our home," he told Fox.

© Variety via Getty Images Keely and Pierce Brosnan

"You know, it's just solving one problem after the [other], whether it's the washing machine or how far the finances are going to go, or what your dreams are. But ultimately, we just enjoy each other's company enormously."

Pierce continued: "Keely and I love each other and are blessed to have each other as companions in this life and we've created a good life for ourselves, of hard work and perseverance of life."