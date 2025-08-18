Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren's one non-negotiable rule for next James Bond

Pierce Brosnan and Dame Helen Mirren have revealed their one 'rule' for the next James Bond.

Pierce, 72, played the famed British spy from 1995 to 2002. He starred in four Bond films: GoldenEye (1995), Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999), and Die Another Day (2002).

The actor, who is currently promoting the film adaptation of The Thursday Murder Club, said the next James Bond must be a man.

"Oh, I think it has to be a man," the 72-year-old told Saga Magazine. "I'm so excited to see the next man come on the stage and to see a whole new exuberance and life for this character," he continued.

© Shutterstock Pierce Brosnan played Bond in four films

Dame Helen Mirren, who also stars in The Thursday Murder Club film adaptation, also echoed these sentiments in the same interview.

"So many women have worked in that world," she said. "She's a manifestation of a reality, that's for sure. Is she a better portrayal of it than in the world of 007? More realistic. But not so much fun as Bond!"

© Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Helen Mirren says the next Bond should be a man

"I'm such a feminist, but James Bond has to be a guy. You can’t have a woman. It just doesn't work. James Bond has to be James Bond, otherwise it becomes something else."

Dame Helen previously told The Standard that "the whole concept of James Bond is drenched and born out of profound sexism." She added: "Women have always been a major and incredibly important part of the Secret Service, they always have been."

© Getty Images The actress appears in The Thursday Murder Club alongside Pierce Brosnan

Pierce also previously expressed that it would be 'exciting' to see a female Bond. In 2019, speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, the actor said: "Yes!" Brosnan said of the prospect of a female Bond.

"I think we've watched the guys do it for the last 40 years. Get out of the way, guys, and put a woman up there. I think it would be exhilarating, it would be exciting," he said.

Who will play the next James Bond?

Since Daniel Craig stepped away from the role in 2021, a number of actors have been rumoured to be next to step into the legendary role.

Speculation has been rife, with actors such as Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton also being tipped as frontrunners for the iconic role.

© Getty Images for Giorgio Armani Aaron Taylor-Johnson is reportedly one of the front-runners to play the next James Bond

Rocketman actor, Taron Egerton, was also rumoured to have been considered for the next instalment; however, he quickly shut down rumblings in a recent interview. "I think I'm too messy for that," he said in an interview with Collider.

"I really love James Bond and particularly Daniel Craig's tenure. But I think I wouldn't be good at it, and I think there's so many cool, younger actors who would be great for it. I think it would be wasted on me, probably."