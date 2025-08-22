Pierce Brosnan's rarely-seen granddaughter steps into the spotlight in backless gown

Pierce Brosnan turned the red carpet into a glamorous family affair when he rocked up to the premiere of The Thursday Murder Club on August 21.

The 71-year-old was joined by his stunning granddaughter Isabella Smith and son Dylan Brosnan for the afterparty.

© Getty Images Dylan Brosnan, Pierce Brosnan and Isabella Smith

Isabella oozed chic in a velvet purple gown that featured an elegant halter neckline and a daring backless design. The stylish number was teamed with a glitzy clutch bag. The 26-year-old styled her blonde bombshell locks into a voluminous updo while her makeup was left natural and radiant with a pinch of blush and glossy lip.

Meanwhile, the former 007 star donned a brown double-breasted suit with suave sunglasses. Dylan matched his father's sleek look with a tailored beige suit that was layered over a white striped shirt and burgundy tie.

© Getty Images Isabelle looked stunning in a purple gown

The adaptation of Richard Osman's bestselling murder mystery novel follows a group of four friends in a retirement home who meet up weekly to investigate unsolved murders. But when an unexplained death occurs on their own doorstep, they find themselves wrapped up in a real whodunnit.

The film, directed by Chris Columbus, stars Helen Mirren, who plays ex-spy Elizabeth, Pierce Brosnan as ex–union activist Ron, Ben Kingsley as ex-psychiatrist Ibrahim, and Celia Imrie as ex-nurse Joyce. The Thursday Murder Club will hit Netflix on August 28.

© Getty Images Pierce Brosnan and Helen Mirren

Isabella Smith

Isabella's mother is Pierce's late adoptive daughter, Charlotte, who passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013 at the age of 41. Charlotte was the biological daughter of the actor's late first wife, Cassandra Harris.

The James Bond star adopted Charlotte and her brother Christopher, 52, following their biological father Dermot Harris' death in 1986.

Charlotte took the surname Brosnan and welcomed two children, Isabella and Lucas, with her husband Alex Smith. The couple tied the knot in 2013, a few weeks before Charlotte's passing.

© RV/JP/TM / BACKGRID Pierce Brosnan attended the MobLand afterparty alongside his granddaughter, Isabella Sophie Smith

Pierce opened up about losing both his loved ones to the same illness during the Stand Up To Cancer telethon in 2024. "To watch someone you love to have his or her life eaten away bit by bit by this insidious disease, that kind of sorrow becomes an indelible part of your psyche," he shared.

"I held the generous, strong, beautiful hand of my first wife Cassie as ovarian cancer took her life much too soon.

"And just last year, I held the hand of my funny, wonderful daughter Charlotte before she too died from this wretched, inherited disease."