Dylan Dreyer hides behind co-star during filming as she admits she needs to 'toughen up'

Dylan Dreyer has a great sense of adventure and is always traveling around the United States for work. Most recently, the NBC star took some time off the Today Show to go to Alaska, where she filmed Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild alongside wildlife expert Peter Gros. The star shared footage of herself and Peter handling fish as they were caught and taken out of the water, but in one clip, she got a fright as the fish attempted to bite her, causing her to run away and hide behind her co-star. Other footage saw the pair attempting to hold the fish as they wriggled in their hands, and a photo of them succeeding in doing so. In the caption, Dylan wrote: "Made it back to Alaska!! This time for a future episode of @wildkingdomtv I’m going to have to toughen up a bit to stand alongside the great @peterwgros but these salmon are strong and feisty!!" Watch the moment here:

WATCH: Dylan Dreyer gets a fright during filming!

Just this year alone, Dylan has traveled to Florida, New Orleans and most recently, Alaska, in the US, while further afield, she's been to France and the UK for assignments on the Today Show. When she isn't working, the star enjoys nothing more than being at home with her young family.

The Misty the Cloud author is a doting mom to three young sons, Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty, who she shares with ex Brian Fichera. The pair have remained the best of friends following their separation earlier in 2025.

© NBC / TODAY Dylan Dreyer

In July, Dylan told her followers on social media that she and Brian had decided to separate. The star's statement read: "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between."I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate.

""We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

© Instagram Dylan was reunited with her brothers for their dad's birthday

Dylan and Brian met in Boston while both working for NBC, and got married in 2012.They often shared snippets of their family life on social media, and admitted back in 2022 that they usually kept in touch via text message during the week as a result of their busy schedules.

© Getty Images Al Roker, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer and Mike Tirico

Since their split, they have enjoyed making memories with their sons as they navigate their new normal, even going on vacation together during the summer holidays, while Brian also attended Dylan's birthday celebrations at the start of August, along with their sons and the star's former Today colleague Hoda Kotb and her two young daughters.