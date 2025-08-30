Dylan Dreyer reveals new TV project away from New York amid unexplained TODAY absences

Dylan Dreyer unveiled an exciting new TV project on Thursday as she took to Instagram to share the news with her fans. Her announcement comes after a brief absence from the TODAY Show since Wednesday. It now seems the NBC star has been making the most of her time away from New York, travelling to Alaska to film Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom: Protecting the Wild alongside wildlife expert Peter Gros. NBC's Savannah Sellers stepped in for the meteorologist during Friday's installment of the show.

The TODAY star shared a clip on Instagram that showed the moment she got a nasty bite from a fish while filming. "Made it back to Alaska!! This time for a future episode of @wildkingdomtv," she captioned behind-the-scenes clips. "I’m going to have to toughen up a bit to stand alongside the great @peterwgros but these salmon are strong and feisty!!"

The first three clips show Dylan and Peter attempting to catch salmon, facing a few challenges as the slippery fish kept wriggling out of their hands. The final slide in the post features a triumphant photo of the pair proudly holding up their catches.

© Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty I Dylan Dreyer has been absent from the show this week

Along with anchoring the Third Hour of TODAY, Dylan also hosts the NBC wildlife documentary series Earth Odyssey With Dylan Dreyer. The show has previously filmed with Wild Kingdom, with Rae Wynn-Grant starring in a few Earth Odyssey episodes earlier this year.

© NBC Savannah filled in for Dylan on the Third Hour

Separation announcement

Dylan's time away from New York comes after she released a statement via Instagram revealing that she had split from her husband, Brian Fichera. "For many years, I have shared my family with you all — the highs and lows, the ups and downs, and all of the blessings and beautiful memories in between," wrote Dylan, with the words superimposed onto a picture of a sunset over a dock.

"I am incredibly grateful for the support and love you've given me through it all. For that reason, I want to share with you that a few months ago, Brian and I made the decision to separate."

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer and Brian Fichera with their kids

"We began as friends, and we will remain the closest of friends. Most importantly, we will continue to co-parent our three wonderful boys together with nothing but love and respect for one another," she added, before concluding: "Thank you as always for your support."

The star shares three sons together: Calvin, eight, five-year-old Oliver, and Rusty, three. However, the former couple briefly reunited earlier this month to celebrate Dylan's 44th birthday.