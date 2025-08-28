Today's Dylan Dreyer has a very famous neigbor at her $2.5M beachside home — and they're the best of friends

Dylan Dreyer has a beautiful beach house overlooking the ocean, where she spends the majority of her weekends and the holidays. The Today star has been raising her young sons there since they were small, and is now navigating her new normal as she co-parents with her ex Brian Fichera, following the news of their split earlier this year. What's more, this beach house not only offers a bit of peace away from New York City - where she spends the weekdays in a Manhattan apartment - but a strong sense of community too.

This is because Dylan has lucked out with her neighbors - in particular a very well-known one! The Misty the Cloud author lives very close to her good friend and former Today co-star Hoda Kotb. Hoda opened up about their close proximity to each other in her August 26 newsletter for her wellness brand, Joy 101.

© Instagram Dylan Dreyer is neighbors with the one and only Hoda Kotb

© Getty Images Dylan and Hoda's children are close in age

She wrote: "Because Dylan Dreyer is our neighbor, her three boys often run into my house and play with my daughters all day long, doing simple stuff—creating a makeshift lemonade stand, fishing, scooping up crabs. The biggest question we face is: 'What are we throwing on the grill tonight?'

"I don't know quite how to say this, but the kids seem even more kid-like, unburdened by technology or to-do lists. Monopoly leads to running with the dog, which ends with a leap off the pier. There's nothing notable going on, and that's the magic!"

© Instagram Hoda and her family were even part of Dylan's recent birthday celebrations

Hoda and Dylan are often pictured out together on social media, and their children are all close in age. Hoda shares daughters Haley, eight, and Hope, six, with ex Joel Schiffman, while Dylan shares her sons Calvin, eight, Oliver, five, and three-year-old Rusty, with ex Brian.

When the summer holidays began at the end of June, Dylan shared a sweet photo of herself and Hoda with their children enjoying some time together on the beach. She wrote: "Summer squad! Let the summer fun begin!"

© Instagram Hoda holding Dylan's son Oliver on the beach

Dylan also paid tribute to Hoda and opened up about her close bond with her children back in September, shortly after the star announced her plans to leave the NBC daytime show. She posted a picture of Hoda carrying Dylan's middle son Oliver on the beach, as he was having a meltdown.

Dylan penned: "Ollie was having a meltdown, no one could soothe him, Hoda picks him up, wraps her arm around him, and he wrapped his right around her too. She comforts, she loves, she cares… it's why we all love her." The star added: "Way beyond her talent as an anchor, she's the friend we all want and need. I love you Hoda and I applaud you for trusting your gut and making this next step in your life. You do everything with enthusiasm and I can't wait to watch you soar!"