Anna Kendrick showcases her incredible bikini body in sun-drenched vacation photos

Anna Kendrick is soaking up the sun in a series of envy-inducing vacation photos. The Pitch Perfect star shared a carousel of sun-drenched, swimwear-filled photos from her tropical escape to the Four Seasons Resort in Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica.

In a post captioned: “Paradise with the loves of my life #FSCostaRica”, Anna gave her 24 million followers a glimpse into what looks like the ultimate girls’ birthday getaway, complete with ocean dips, private pool parties, jungle adventures, and some seriously jaw-dropping swimwear.

Whether lounging on a yacht, exploring hidden sea caves, or relaxing in a natural hot spring, Anna looked every bit the beach goddess, flaunting a collection of flattering bikinis and chic retro swimwear.

© Instragram Anna Kendrick celebrates her birthday in paradise

One standout moment shows the actress posing confidently in a green tropical-print bikini with matching shorts, serving classic Hollywood-meets-jungle explorer vibes in a mystical sea cave.

Another candid moment shows the group giggling in a jacuzzi, with Anna looking radiant in a strappy one-piece suit, her signature brunette locks slicked back from a playful splash.

In another group photo, Anna is seen rocking a sleek black swimsuit while chilling in a natural hot spring, surrounded by friends.

© Instagram Hot spring squad goals.

The vacation wasn’t just about show-stopping style; it was all about connection. Anna was joined by a close-knit group of friends, all appearing to be having the time of their lives.

"Only @annakendrick47 would give US the best present ever on HER birthday. Hands down, the most magical 6 days of my life.

"Anna - you have the best soul, the best soul holder (body and face), and truly? You are just THE BEST. I love you eternally. Thank you for giving us the gift of a lifetime. Core mems locked in forever," her friend Norma commented on the post.

© Instagram Cave queens serving sass.

Anna keeps her body in tip top condition by following mainly a plant-based diet and told Shape she "was vegan for a year, or maybe even two" adding "it was the best I’ve ever felt."

These days she's back to a flexitarian diet. "Then I just fell off the wagon super hard. I was like, Well, maybe I can just do vegan most days. But no. It was the classic slippery-slope situation for Anna."

© Instagram Bikini beauties

Fitness-wise, Anna is into cycling: "Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new," she explained.

"I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!'"