Anna Kendrick showcases her incredible bikini body in sun-drenched vacation photos
Anna Kendrick shared a carousel of sun-drenched, swimwear-filled photos from her tropical escape in Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica

Anna Kendrick red carpet
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
24 minutes ago
Anna Kendrick is soaking up the sun in a series of envy-inducing vacation photos. The Pitch Perfect star shared a carousel of sun-drenched, swimwear-filled photos from her tropical escape to the Four Seasons Resort in Peninsula Papagayo, Costa Rica. 

In a post captioned: “Paradise with the loves of my life #FSCostaRica”, Anna gave her 24 million followers a glimpse into what looks like the ultimate girls’ birthday getaway, complete with ocean dips, private pool parties, jungle adventures, and some seriously jaw-dropping swimwear. 

Whether lounging on a yacht, exploring hidden sea caves, or relaxing in a natural hot spring, Anna looked every bit the beach goddess, flaunting a collection of flattering bikinis and chic retro swimwear. 

Girls just wanna have sun — Anna Kendrick celebrates her birthday in paradise.© Instragram
One standout moment shows the actress posing confidently in a green tropical-print bikini with matching shorts, serving classic Hollywood-meets-jungle explorer vibes in a mystical sea cave.

Another candid moment shows the group giggling in a jacuzzi, with Anna looking radiant in a strappy one-piece suit, her signature brunette locks slicked back from a playful splash.

In another group photo, Anna is seen rocking a sleek black swimsuit while chilling in a natural hot spring, surrounded by friends.

Hot spring squad goals.© Instagram
The vacation wasn’t just about show-stopping style; it was all about connection. Anna was joined by a close-knit group of friends, all appearing to be having the time of their lives. 

"Only @annakendrick47 would give US the best present ever on HER birthday. Hands down, the most magical 6 days of my life. 

"Anna - you have the best soul, the best soul holder (body and face), and truly? You are just THE BEST. I love you eternally. Thank you for giving us the gift of a lifetime. Core mems locked in forever," her friend Norma commented on the post. 

Cave queens serving sass.© Instagram
Anna keeps her body in tip top condition by following mainly a plant-based diet and told Shape she "was vegan for a year, or maybe even two" adding "it was the best I’ve ever felt."  

These days she's back to a flexitarian diet. "Then I just fell off the wagon super hard. I was like, Well, maybe I can just do vegan most days. But no. It was the classic slippery-slope situation for Anna."

Bikini beauties© Instagram
Fitness-wise, Anna is into cycling: "Every time I try something new, I’m like, I found it! I found the only workout I’ll ever need! Then I get so obsessed with it that I burn out and have to start over with something new," she explained. 

"I went through phases of yoga, Pilates, barre classes, and running. The only thing I’ve never tried, because I know I would be bad at it, is workouts where they yell at you: ‘Come on! Get those knees up!'"

