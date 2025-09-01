Lindsay Lohan is glowing as she enjoys sweet date night with husband at US Open

Lindsay Lohan stepped out in style for a romantic night at the 2025 US Open, hand in hand with her husband Bader Shammas, and the couple couldn’t have looked happier. The rare public outing was a heartwarming moment, as the duo arrived in matching neutral-toned ensembles that oozed effortless coordination.

The Mean Girls star, 39, looked radiant in a white silk slip dress adorned with a dainty red rose print.She layered the dress with a tan trench coat and accessorized with a pearl-embellished white handbag, black block-heeled sandals, and oversized sunglasses.

Her signature strawberry-blonde waves flowed freely, adding a soft, classic Hollywood touch to the look. Bader matched her vibe with a beige varsity-style jacket, white tee, black jeans, and crisp white sneakers.

© GC Images Lindsay and Bader arrive at the US Open

The two looked in sync, not just in style but in spirit, laughing and holding hands as they made their way into Arthur Ashe Stadium.

Inside the stadium, the couple joined a group of friends for what looked like a fun evening. Seated front and center, Lindsay was all smiles as she sipped on a lavender-hued drink and shared laughs with the group.

Her relaxed yet glowing energy was a clear sign that she’s fully embracing this new chapter of life.

© Getty Images for Cadillac Lindsay and Bader, in sync.

After relocating to Dubai in 2014 and welcoming her first child with Bader Shammas in 2023, Lindsay has kept a relatively low profile.

"I feel like we live in a different world now, where women make it such a point, especially in motherhood, to make time for ourselves," Lindsay told ELLE.

"We make it important. But also, once you have one kid, you’re like, "Oh, my kid needs a kid to play with,'" she added.

© Getty Images for Cadillac Enjoying the Cadillac Suite at the US Open

"I don’t know if it’s selfish — but I’m like, I need more than one kid to take care of me when I’m older.'"

She's also spoken about why she relocated to Dubai. "It's hard in L.A.," she explained to Saturday Night Live's Chloe Fineman during the interview. "Even taking my son to the park, I get stressed. I'm like, 'Are there cameras?'"

© Getty Lindsay and Bader have found privacy and space in Dubai.

While Lindsay feels the most stressed in Los Angeles, she enjoys New York City. "In New York, there's no worry, no one bothers us. Everyone has their own thing going on," she said. "There's a different kind of energy in New York. I'd rather have downtime [there] than I would in L.A."

But, as any New Yorker will tell you, it's a crowded city. And Lindsay enjoys that space.

"The funny thing is, in Dubai I get all of those things," she told Chloe. "I get the privacy, I get the space. I don't have to worry there. I feel safe." While Lindsay aims to spend half of the year in Dubai, with her work picking up, it's difficult. "I want to spend more time there," she explained.