Lindsay Lohan made a stunning appearance at Paris Fashion Week, turning heads with a dramatic new look. The actress, known for her ever-evolving style, debuted a major hair transformation that was hard to miss.

Sporting a more sleek and blonder hue on her locks, famous red-haired Lindsay looked effortlessly chic as she attended one of the week's most star-studded events - the Balenciaga runway show.

© Getty Lindsay Lohan was one of the guests at the Balenciaga Paris Fashion Week show

The 38-year-old star was seen front row, exuding confidence and elegance in a fashion-forward ensemble that perfectly complemented her fresh new hairstyle.

With her tinted tresses swept away from her pretty facial features, Lindsay added rosy eyeshadow, a slick of lippy and a touch of bronzer to her high cheekbones.

She rocked a black sequin bodycon number, which had sleeveless detailing and a high-neck collar. The outfit was styled further with a dramatic long black leather coat, oversized sunglasses, a delicate diamond bracelet and studded huggies.

© Getty The actress is rocking lighter hair

The transformation marks a departure from her signature red hair, offering a bold new chapter in the actress's evolving style. Dressed in a tailored, monochrome outfit, she posed for photos with fellow celebrities and designers, proving once again that she remains a fashion force to be reckoned with.

During a recent chat with Vogue, Lindsay opened up about her red-carpet dressing, and how she has now adopted the "less-is-more" approach.

"I like clothes that are effortless and chic, but comfort is key," she shared. "My red carpet moments need to be authentic to me. I am happy to go outside my comfort zone, as long as I know I'm wearing the outfit and it’s not wearing me."

She added: "I have a lot of Balenciaga in my closet. One of my favourite pieces is a navy and white pinstripe fitted blazer with gold buttons."

© Getty The Hollywood star rocked a dramatic long black leather coat

Earlier this summer, Lindsay slowly unveiled her lighter locks – something, which has been dubbed "churro hair".

Celebrity hair stylist Dimitris Giannetos recently talked about perfect summer-to-autumn hair transition. "Lindsay's 'churros' hair is very well liked," explained Dimitris. "Fans are already obsessed with her signature red look and love this fun new style on her.

"The texture of Lohan's hair matches everyone's idea of the perfect sweet cinnamon churros, with a pop of blonde highlights that really brighten up her face. The look also emphasises Lohan's natural features with this iconic end of summer style transition."

The stylist added: "If you are chic and sophisticated, you will certainly pull off this hair trend. It is the best go-to hairstyle to transition into autumn and gives an effortless look like you just rolled out of bed with these perfect cinnamon sugar waves."