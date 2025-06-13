Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Katy Perry's daughter Daisy has her mom's voice in sweet singing video – WATCH
Subscribe
Katy Perry's daughter Daisy has her mom's voice in sweet singing video – WATCH

Katy Perry's daughter Daisy has her mom's voice in sweet singing video – WATCH

The singer shares one daughter with Orlando Bloom

Maria Sarabi
Junior Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It seems Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Bloom is set for stardom as the singer revealed that her child has inherited her impressive singing voice. The hitmaker shared a behind-the-scenes video of the four-year-old showing off her stunning vocals.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to post a carousel of photographs and videos from her world tour on Friday. Katy is currently performing in Australia as part of her Lifetimes Tour and will grace the stage in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Sydney.

Katy Perry performs at Qudos Bank Arena © Getty Images
Katy Perry is in Australia

The first clip showed the star playfully inhaling helium from a balloon, while additional snaps captured her striking poses with backup dancers, showing off her bandaged feet, cuddling her sweet puppies, and holding a key to Oklahoma City.

However, what stole everyone's attention was a video taken in Katy's hotel room at Capella Sydney. Daisy could be spotted hiding behind a curtain and singing while her doting mom captured the adorable moment. 

View post on Instagram
 

The star captioned the post: "tour liffffffeeee side quest tid bits."

Katy's fans flocked to the comments to gush over the child's sweet singing voice. "The part where Daisy was playing behind the curtains warmed my heart," penned one social media follower.

Motherhood

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom attend the 2025 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 02, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California© Getty Images
The couple share one daughter

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020. In an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue back in 2021, the singer opened up about the changes that motherhood brought her. "I'm still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I'm not in a rush. It's been a year. I'm more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health," she shared.

"Hormones are … pretty interesting."

The star's daughter has inherited her singing voice© Getty Images
The star's daughter has inherited her singing voice

She continued: "As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever. You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child," she explained. "And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s."

Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More