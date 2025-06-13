Katy Perry's daughter Daisy has her mom's voice in sweet singing video – WATCH

It seems Katy Perry's daughter Daisy Bloom is set for stardom as the singer revealed that her child has inherited her impressive singing voice. The hitmaker shared a behind-the-scenes video of the four-year-old showing off her stunning vocals.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to post a carousel of photographs and videos from her world tour on Friday. Katy is currently performing in Australia as part of her Lifetimes Tour and will grace the stage in Melbourne, Brisbane, Adelaide, Perth, and Sydney.

© Getty Images Katy Perry is in Australia

The first clip showed the star playfully inhaling helium from a balloon, while additional snaps captured her striking poses with backup dancers, showing off her bandaged feet, cuddling her sweet puppies, and holding a key to Oklahoma City.

However, what stole everyone's attention was a video taken in Katy's hotel room at Capella Sydney. Daisy could be spotted hiding behind a curtain and singing while her doting mom captured the adorable moment.

The star captioned the post: "tour liffffffeeee side quest tid bits."

Katy's fans flocked to the comments to gush over the child's sweet singing voice. "The part where Daisy was playing behind the curtains warmed my heart," penned one social media follower.

Motherhood

© Getty Images The couple share one daughter

Orlando Bloom proposed to Katy on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and the pair welcomed their daughter, Daisy Dove, on August 26, 2020. In an interview with Variety for their Power of Women issue back in 2021, the singer opened up about the changes that motherhood brought her. "I'm still 10 pounds bigger than when I started, but I'm not in a rush. It's been a year. I'm more interested in her happiness and my happiness and mental health," she shared.

"Hormones are … pretty interesting."

© Getty Images The star's daughter has inherited her singing voice

She continued: "As a new mom, those first six weeks are like, 'What?' It's just the biggest life change ever. You're responsible for someone's well-being that can't even hold their head up. It's a real shift, and you become not No. 1 on the call sheet. And it's the best."

"I never really truly knew about unconditional love. Obviously my mother has that for me, but I didn't really experience it in the first-person until I had my child," she explained. "And that was just a whole 'nother level. I think I see through the eyes of a child — like my life and my art always feels playful — so it's amazing to be able to relate to kids even in your deep 30s."