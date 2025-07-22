Orlando Bloom gets candid about new 'challenges' following Katy Perry split

Orlando Bloom opened up about how his parenting style had changed recently, following his shocking split from Katy Perry earlier in the year.

The pair share their four-year-old daughter Daisy, and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor is also a proud father of 14-year-old Flynn, whom he welcomed with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr.

Parenting 101

© Getty Images for Tribeca Festiva Orlando revealed that his parenting style had changed

The star opened up about the "challenges" of parenting in an interview on The Oprah Podcast, sharing that he was focused on allowing his kids to blossom on their own terms.

"I think my job as a parent now is to allow my children to grow without getting in their way," he said on the show. "It's sort of like, don't get in the way of anyone else's journey. Don't let anyone get in the way of your journey, and just be grateful for the opportunities that are presented to you, and see the challenges of the dynamic that are in front of you as an opportunity for you to grow."

The 48-year-old added that he had immersed himself in the Hoffman process to come to this conclusion, which allowed him to react more calmly to conflict, particularly with Flynn.

© Instagram He is a proud father of Flynn, 14, and Daisy, 4

The Hoffman process helps people identify and change negative behaviors, moods and ways of thinking that developed during childhood.

"I'm not saying I'm perfect. It's not easy at all, but it is something that without the Hoffman process, I don't think I could say I would have understood," he shared. "I think I could have been easily triggered."

"Now, even if I am and if we come across a situation that we're in conflict about [something], I can take a step back," he said. "I can let some time pass and then we can re-engage in a conversation where I'm looking at everything from [Flynn's] perspective whilst trying to lay in my thinking without it overwhelming or getting in the way of his process."

Parting ways

© Patrick McMullan via Getty Image The couple were together for almost a decade before their split

Katy and Orlando first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty and quickly fell in love, with the British star proposing to the "Firework" singer in 2019.

They welcomed Daisy in August 2020 amid the pandemic, and appeared to be as in love as ever until reports emerged that they had gone their separate ways in June.

"Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting," their reps told US Weekly. "They will continue to be seen together as a family, as their shared priority is — and always will be — raising their daughter with love, stability and mutual respect."

© Instagram The pair are committed to peaceful co-parenting

Orlando was spotted in Australia with Katy just days after the rumors emerged, and enjoyed time with Daisy and the 40-year-old as she toured the country.

He shared a cryptic message on Instagram amid the split, writing: "The important thing is to take that first step. Bravely overcoming one small fear gives you the courage to take on the next."

He later shared a quote about loneliness from psychiatrist Carl Jung on his Instagram. "Loneliness does not come from having no people about one, but from being unable to communicate the things that seem important to oneself," it read.

