Victoria Beckham 'self-conscious' on the school run as she details life-long struggle

Victoria Beckham has candidly opened up about her struggles raising four young children. The pop star-turned-fashion mogul has been in the public eye since she rose to fame with the Spice Girls in the '90s. Since then, her marriage to footballer David Beckham and her family life with her four children has constantly been in the public eye. Now, the 51-year-old has admitted that despite a stellar career and huge success, she still struggles when it comes to her skin. The fashion designer, who now also sits at the helm of a flourishing beauty brand, spoke to Vogue recently and revealed she still gets self-conscious when doing the school run.

"I struggled with my skin throughout my entire life," Victoria told the publication. "When I say I used to have bad skin, there was a time when I couldn't put a pin between the acne on my face. I know how it feels not to feel confident because of your skin."

© Getty Victoria has admitted that her skin struggles made the school pick-up challenging

Victoria's namesake beauty brand, Victoria Beckham Beauty, has recently released a lightweight foundation which was inspired by the designer's own struggles with her skin. "I remember doing the school run when I was testing a different foundation and I felt so self-conscious that it was so heavy, I didn't want to look the other mums in the eye – I felt like I had a mask on. I want my foundation to give me confidence, to perfect my complexion, but I don't want to feel like I'm wearing a mask. That's a very old-fashioned look."

It's not the first time Victoria has opened up about her skin struggles. The 51-year-old spoke to The Telegraph in 2024 about her experience with acne during and after her Spice Girls era, explaining that it prompted her to stop smiling in pictures. "Probably I did look stern in a lot of pictures, but I was so uncomfortable," she told the publication. "It was because of my skin that I became very careful about what I ate."

WATCH: Victoria Beckham's beauty launch in New York

Victoria's beauty empire

Eleven years after launching her hugely successful eponymous label, Victoria forayed into the world of beauty with a namesake cosmetics brand in 2019. Originally launching with a suite of eyeshadows and eyeliners, Victoria Beckham Beauty has since expanded its offerings to include perfumes, blushers, lipsticks and now foundations. "There's something really liberating about embracing who I am at 45 years old and owning it, feeling confident, feeling content. Doing beauty has really helped with that – it’s been very liberating," Victoria said in an interview with Glamour UK at the time of the launch.

Sitting in one of the most fiercely competitive industries in the world, Victoria Beckham Beauty has defied shaky industry trends with a 26 per cent revenue boost in profits this year alone thanks to a suite of hugely popular products. This includes the brand's flagship Satin Kajal Liner, which is purchased every 30 seconds.