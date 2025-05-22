See the incredible gift Harper Beckham gave dad David

Harper Beckham is proving that she is the favorite child after her father, David Beckham, revealed the special present she gifted the football star.

David took to Instagram to share the sweet gift from his only daughter, who gave him a Labubu doll keychain for his bag.

A sweet surprise

© Instagram Harper gifted her dad a Labubu doll

"#HarperSeven Harper buying me a Labubu," he wrote, alongside a photo of the furry toy, which has gone viral in recent weeks.

Part of a group of characters called "The Monsters" created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung, the Labubu doll rose in popularity after Lisa, a member of the Korean girl group BLACKPINK, shared her love for the toy online.

David has always doted on his youngest child, whom he welcomed with his wife Victoria Beckham in 2011.

Finding her passion

© Instagram Harper is passionate about makeup and beauty

He shared insight into their sweet bond in 2023 when he posted a photo of Harper doing his makeup, with the teen laser-focused on her work. "Daddy apparently needed a little powder & contouring (not sure what that means but I looked better whatever it was) my little makeup artist," he captioned the Instagram post.

Victoria previously revealed that the blonde beauty was "obsessed with makeup" and that she wanted to encourage Harper's passion without pressuring her to look a certain way.

"I think it's getting the balance right, not stifling them and then ending up with a child that rebels," she explained to Elle UK. "I say to her, 'Harper, it's not who's the prettiest girl in the class, it's not even who is the smartest girl in the class, it's who is the nicest and most hard-working girl in the class.' I don't like her to focus too much on her appearance."

Protective parents

© Instagram David is extremely protective of his daughter

Ever the protective father, David shared his need to shield Harper and her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz from public scrutiny. "Their upbringing is a lot different to my upbringing so I think there is always a kind of fear factor," he told The Telegraph. "I mean, the first day that you have kids, you constantly worry."

"It's the most beautiful thing in the world but you are bringing children into a world where you have to really protect them. They are very privileged and they have a lovely life, and I want to protect that and to protect them from anything that goes on outside the family," he said.

Similarly, Victoria wants to keep Harper away from social media for as long as possible so that she can grow up without the pressures of fame.

© Instagram Victoria doesn't want Harper on social media

"Harper isn't on social media, so we don't have to worry about that just yet. But seeing how cruel people can be, yes it really does [concern me]," she told Vogue Australia.

She added that her daughter was "at that age where her body is going to start changing, but it's about making sure we communicate a lot as a family and she surrounds herself with nice friends. But it is quite terrifying, I can't lie."

Harper has been making more frequent appearances alongside her parents at public events, proving herself to be a budding style icon.

