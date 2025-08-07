Catherine Zeta-Jones' rarely-seen family member steals the spotlight at glamorous event

Catherine Zeta-Jones glowed with pride at the season two premiere of Wednesday, as she was accompanied by her rarely-seen family member for the glamorous event.

The 55-year-old looked stunning on the purple carpet walking hand-in-hand with her 10-year-old niece, Ava, to celebrate the release of the hit Netflix show.

Gothic glam

© WireImage Catherine twinned with her niece Ava on the purple carpet

Catherine was the picture of elegance in a Stephane Rolland dress, which featured a halter neck with a plunging bodice and tulle accents. The glittering black gown perfectly matched the gothic glamor aesthetic of the premiere.

She wore her signature dark hair pulled back into a tight bun and added elaborate stacked diamond earrings to complete the look.

Learn more about Catherine's adorable niece below...

Yet all eyes were on her adorable niece as she walked alongside the Oscar winner. Ava wore a black dress that fell to her ankles, paired with gold sandals and glasses.

Her blonde locks fell in tight ringlets down past her shoulders as she smiled lovingly up at Catherine.

Family ties

© Getty Images The 10-year-old accompanied her aunt to the glamorous event

The Mask of Zorro actress is a proud sister to brothers David and Lyndon; while it is not clear which brother Ava is linked to, the elementary schooler resides in Catherine's home country of Wales and speaks the language fluently.

The star posted a sweet Instagram video of Ava speaking Welsh in 2021, while enjoying a family vacation in Spain.

"Hello everybody, I am here with my beautiful niece, Ava Zeta," Catherine began. "And I thought I'd send you a few messages only that I'm going to do it in English and Ava is going to do it in Welsh."

© Photo: Instagram Ava resides in Catherine's home country of Wales

The pair then recounted what they did during the day, with Ava showcasing her language skills to her aunt's army of followers. "Welsh in Spain. Ava Zeta is in the house. Hours of fun. Love you Ava," Catherine captioned the clip.

The mother of two paid homage to her culture by sharing an adorable photo of her niece garbed in traditional Welsh dress in 2023.

In celebration of St. David's Day, the feast day of the patron saint of Wales, Ava donned a red woollen skirt, an apron, a white shawl and a traditional Welsh hat as she smiled for the camera.

Home sweet home

© Getty Catherine's parents were supportive of her dreams

Catherine grew up in Swansea, Wales, and revealed that her parents, Patricia and David, were incredibly supportive of her aspirations as a young girl.

"My dad owned a candy factory, and my mother was a seamstress, so I was brought up with her sticking me with pins for costumes. They were supportive, very supportive," she shared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The pair encouraged their daughter to take dance and ballet lessons during her childhood and sent her to a private school in Swansea.

Following in her footsteps

© Getty Images She shares Carys and Dylan with her husband Michael

Catherine often shares insight into the lives of her own children, whom she shares with her husband, Michael Douglas. Dylan, 24, and Carys, 22, both graduated from Brown University, and are pursuing careers in the entertainment industry.

Dylan launched a podcast, Young American, in 2024 to inform and motivate Gen Z listeners on political issues affecting them.

Carys, meanwhile, studied international and public affairs at college, and is a budding actress with credits in the short films [Expletive] That Guy and Shell.