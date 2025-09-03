80s icon Corey Feldman's new boy band appearance leaves The Goonies fans stunned as he joins DWTS

Corey Feldman surprised The Goonies fans with his lively music set for his birthday. He invited everyone to celebrate his 54th birthday with him through his passionate Instagram post, which called his followers out for an exclusive one-night-only performance. He announced: "ANNOUNCING MY BDAY BASH AKA MY ONLY LIVE US CONCERT APPEARANCE THIS YEAR! HEY KIDDIES, MY BDAY IS NEXT WEEK, & I AM THROWING A PARTY, & YOU'RE ALL INVITED!! ITS NOT JUST A PARTY……ITS THE RETURN OF MY ANNUAL #BDAYBASH, A ROCKIN GOOD TIME W FRIENDS, FAMILY, & #FELDFANS FROM AROUND THE WORLD!" Check out the video below.

He added: "SO COME 2 CALI, & CELBR8 UNDER THE STARS ON A WARM SUMMER NIGHT W SOME OF MY MOST TALENTED FRIENDS WHO WILL B ON HAND 2 JAM IN THE NEXT YEAR OF MY LIFE!" The enthusiastic post got the attention of his dedicated fans who couldn't wait to see the star live at the Garden Amp in Southern California.

As he performed, his bold outfit fittingly matched his high energy invite, as he donned a long colorful sequined coat, with fuschia faux fur and a turquoise top hat, which matched his electric guitar. After his performance, he posted a carousel of pictures to his social media and some of the pictures featured his unique birthday cake which displayed pictures of Corey throughout different stages of his succesful decades-long career.

He captioned it in part:"THANK U ALL 4 ATTENDING MY 22ND BDAY CONCERT. IT WAS A TREMENDOUS SUCCESS! PACKED HOUSE! A STAGE FILLED WITH WORLD CLASS ARTICLES AND MUSICIANS! AND AN AUDIENCE FILLED W SOME OF THE GR8EST USICIAN FRIENDS ON THE PLANET! IT WAS AMAZING HAVING FRIENDS, FAMILY & #FELDFANS COME OUT ON SUCH SHORT NOTICE! ONLY TOOK ME 3 WEEKS 2 PUT THIS EXTRAVAGANZA 2GETHER."

Corey proved that age is just a number as he had a blast on stage and literally rocked out. His set may have been for one-night-only, however, he'll continue showing off his dance moves as the newest contestant on Dancing with the Stars alongside his dance partner Jenna Johnson. He will be joining fellow celebrities such as Jordan Chiles, Danielle Fishel, Lauren Jauregui and Hilaria Baldwin.

The 80s star is ecstatic to be included on the popular franchise. Despite any minor nervousness he may have, he shared his excitement with Good Morning America and expressed: "When you see me trying not to trip over myself, that would be bringing that experience. The show much go on. Can’t stop. It's live. The part for me is, I love performing in front of a live audience."

As for what's so special about the show being live, he explained: "I love getting that instant feedback and that feeling, that excitement, of being in a live room. So that part's going to be great." Corey also opened up about the show's learning curve and stated: "The part that I'm not used to is giving it to my partner and allowing them to be flowing with me, or leading the flow in some cases. So it's a new set of everything for me. I'm here, humbly, to learn. Jenna's amazing and I feel very blessed to have her as a partner."