Prince Jackson announces engagement to longtime girlfriend with touching tribute

Prince Jackson and his longtime girlfriend, Molly Schirmang, are engaged! The eldest son of the late King of Pop, Michael Jackson, announced the happy news on Tuesday in a touching Instagram post showcasing a series of sweet snaps of the pair throughout their relationship. Prince began the post with a glowing photo of the newly engaged couple, both clad in white, with Molly's ring catching the eye as they kissed in a countryside setting. The pair looked so in love as they celebrated their special moment.

Longtime love

© Instagram Prince announced the happy news on Tuesday

"8 years down [infinity] to go. Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories," Prince wrote in the caption. "We've traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I'm excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs."

© Instagram Prince's family took to the comment section to share their congratulations

Elsewhere in the post, he shared a snap of the couple sitting with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, as well as them kayaking together, riding a motorbike, and wearing various themed couples costumes. Family, friends and fans alike took to the comment section to wish them well, with Prince's cousin, Brandi Jackson, daughter of Michael's brother Jackie, writing, "Congratulations!" His other cousin, Taryll Jackson, son of Michael's brother Tito, added, "Congrats!"

© Instagram The couple have been together for eight years

The duo first began dating back in 2017, and have enjoyed a low-key yet loving romance in the years following. He opened up about his new love in 2018 to People, and without revealing her identity, shared how happy he was.

"I think in everything there's an important balance. I think that I'm a certain way, and she's very — I don't want to say opposite — but complementary in a way that we balance each other out. I'm more aggressive, she’s a little softer," he explained. He added that their relationship "helps us stay well-rounded" as she helped him "see things through a different light".

Paris' heartbreak

© Getty Images for Janie's Fund The duo split after three years together

The news comes just weeks after Prince's younger sister, Paris, revealed that she had split from her fiancé, Justin Long, after three years together. The model clapped back at a Daily Mail article that claimed she was crying in public as the anniversary of her father's death was approaching.

"Those are breakup tears," she clarified in a tweet in July, adding that the publication was "reaching" for a story. Paris and Justin first met backstage on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon in 2022, when he worked as a sound engineer and she wanted his opinion on a tape.

© Instagram They met when she appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

They got engaged in December 2024, with the actress sharing a sweet tribute to her man on Instagram. "Happy birthday my sweet blue," she wrote at the time. "Doing life with you these last years has been an indescribable whirlwind and I couldn't dream of anyone more perfect for me to do it all with."

"Thank you for letting me be yours," she added. "I love you." Sadly, it was not meant to be, and the couple went their separate ways.

Family ties

© Getty Images The trio are incredibly close with each other

Paris and Prince are extremely close to each other, as well as their younger brother, Bigi. While the former two were born from Michael's second wife, Debbie Rowe, Bigi was welcomed via surrogate. "Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," Prince shared on Good Morning Britain in 2021.