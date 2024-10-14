Michael Jackson's son, Bigi, sports long hair and beard during low-key outing in Los Angeles

Bigi Jackson gave a glimpse into his low-key life in Los Angeles over the weekend when he stepped out for a solo lunch date.

The 22-year-old looked deep in thought as he carried his Mexican takeout in a carrier bag with the sun beaming down on him.

Bigi — who was formerly known as Blanket — was dressed casually in an Avengers T-shirt and green shorts and wore his long hair loose. He sported a beard and moustache which appeared fuller than usual.

Bigi prefers a life away from the spotlight and is rarely seen in public, while his two older siblings, Prince and Paris, have chosen careers which put them in the limelight.

Bigi was only seven years old when his father died and his face was clearly seen by the world for the first time as the King of Pop's memorial service.

Michael welcomed his first two children with Debbie Rowe, but used a surrogate for Bigi.

"I used a surrogate mother and my own sperm cells," the singer revealed to biographer J. Randy Taraborrelli.

"She doesn't know me and I don't know her. I didn't care what race she was so long as she was healthy and her vision was good. And her intellect — wanted to know how intelligent she is."

The siblings are incredibly close and Prince detailed their bond during an interview with People. "Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment," he said.

He also told Entertainment Tonight: "I would like to think that he [their dad] would be very proud, because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids."

Prince shared a tribute to his younger brother on his birthday earlier this year, when he reposted a baby portrait of his brother that a fan account had shared and also added snapshot of the two of them with friends surrounding Bigi: "Bro is killing it!" he wrote: "Chasing his dreams and winning awards."

Prince was talking about Bigi winning the Best Drama award at the Santa Monica Film Festival for his work on Rochelles. He took on the role of director and screenwriter.

In the 2012 documentary, Jacksonology: Our Story, Bigi expressed his desire to work in the film industry and said he had always enjoyed making home videos with his family and friends.