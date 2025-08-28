Inside Prince Jackson's complex family life 16 years after King of Pop's death

Prince is incredibly close with Paris, 27, and brother Bigi, 23, and the trio banded together after Michael's tragic death. "At this point in our life, it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother,'" he said on Good Morning Britain. "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."

"We have such a close relationship, and because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example," he candidly continued. "But after his passing and kind of us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings, honestly, they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."

"Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment." Bigi often joins his big brother on their YouTube show to review films, with their extended family members joining in on the fun from time to time.