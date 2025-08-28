Inside Prince Jackson's complex family life 16 years after King of Pop's death

Prince Jackson has upheld his father's legacy with pride ever since Michael Jackson passed away in June 2009 after he was administered a powerful anesthetic as a sleep aid. The 28-year-old, who is the eldest of Michael's three children, has worked hard to keep his family together over the years despite being exposed to addiction and custody issues. Join HELLO! as we discover his complex family life, from his bond with Michael to his connection to his aunts and uncles.
Father-son bond
Prince was born in February 1997 to Michael and his second wife, Debbie Rowe. After the "Thriller" singer's death, he worked to continue Michael's legacy by creating a charity, the Heal Los Angeles Foundation, to create programs to support young people in the LA area, working to combat child hunger, homelessness and abuse.
The college graduate revealed to People in 2022 what he missed about Michael and how he kept his memory alive all those years later. "What I miss probably the most about him are his hands. He had really strong, really big hands. Firm, but they were gentle. It's tough to explain," he said.
"I think about him every day," Prince continued. "There are a lot of complexities in life that I feel parents teach their children [about], so without that, there's some confusion there. And also, it's a big legacy to uphold, you know? It would be great if I knew how he would like it to be upheld."
As for how he has managed to uphold said legacy, Michael's eldest told Entertainment Tonight that he was working to make him proud. "I would like to think that he would be very proud because I think this was one of his main goals, was not only to spread his message of positivity and happiness but to see it enacted in his kids," Prince said.
An absent mother
Prince is not close with his mother Debbie, who married Michael in 1996. He was whisked away from Debbie after his birth according to the mother of two, as was his sister Paris when she was born in April 1998.
"My kids don't call me mom because I don't want them to. They're Michael's children," Debbie said in a 2003 interview. "It's not that they're not my children, but I had them because I wanted him to be a father. I believe there are people who should be parents, and he's one of them. I could do something for him and this is what I could do." They lived on Neverland Ranch, and were homeschooled their whole lives, kept sheltered from the outside world.
Sibling support
Prince is incredibly close with Paris, 27, and brother Bigi, 23, and the trio banded together after Michael's tragic death. "At this point in our life, it doesn't really feel like there's that hierarchy of, 'I'm the older brother,'" he said on Good Morning Britain. "It's more [that] we're all siblings and we're kind of all on that same level where my sister has her strengths, and my brother has his strengths, and where I'm not as strong in certain areas, they complement me in that way."
"We have such a close relationship, and because I'm the oldest, my father would always tell me I have to make sure the group is taken care of, and that I have to kind of be the leader and lead by example," he candidly continued. "But after his passing and kind of us being thrown into the 'real world,' my siblings, honestly, they picked up the slack that I unfortunately left behind."
"Any moment that I get to spend with my siblings now, especially as we're getting older and our own lives are starting to blossom and grow, every moment that I get with them, any little family dinner, any family outing, is really a special moment." Bigi often joins his big brother on their YouTube show to review films, with their extended family members joining in on the fun from time to time.
He was also there while Paris was battling with an addiction to alcohol and heroin, which she opened up about in January 2025. "Today marks five years clean and sober from all drugs and alcohol, to say that I'm thankful would be a poor euphemism," she wrote on Instagram.
"Gratitude hardly scratches the surface. It's because I'm sober that I get to smile today. I get to make music. I get to experience the joy of loving my dogs and cat. I get to feel heartbreak in all its glory. I get to grieve. I get to laugh. I get to dance. I get to trust."
Family ties
Prince has maintained a good relationship with his grandmother, Katherine Jackson, and his bevy of aunts, uncles and cousins. After Michael's death, the three kids were left in the custody of his mother, Katherine, until 2012, when their older cousin, TJ Jackson, was named as a co-guardian. He became their sole guardian in 2017. After TJ's father, Tito Jackson's passing in September 2024, Prince took to Instagram to share his grief over losing his uncle. "Love you forever Poppa T," he wrote, alongside a photo of his extended family.
"He always spoke so highly about you Prince and was so proud of the man you have become and your love for family. Thank you for being such a great nephew to him," TJ commented on the tribute post. Prince is also a staunch supporter of his cousin, Jaafar Jackson, who will star in the upcoming biopic about Michael's life set for a 2026 release.
He is actively engaged in production and shared how happy he was for Jaafar after he nabbed the role. "My cousin @jaafarjackson is going to be playing my father in the upcoming biopic produced by @gkfilms and directed by @antoinefuqua!" Prince wrote on Instagram.
"Truthfully I couldn't be happier and prouder for him, he's been working his ass off and I know he's going to do an amazing job," he continued. "Just being himself, he embodies so much of my dad, and I'm confident we are all going to do our best to show the world a part of my father they've never seen and that they deserve to see."
"This project means so much to me for many reasons, I'm really happy that my family and I can go on this journey together," he added. "@jaafarjackson I know you're going to be great bro and again I couldn't be prouder and happier for you cuz."
Looking to the future
Prince happily expanded his family in August when he announced his engagement to longtime girlfriend Molly Schirmang, whom he first met in 2017. "8 years down [infinity] to go," he shared on social media, alongside a sweet snap of the pair dressed in white. "Molly and I have spent a lot of time together and made incredible memories. We've traveled the world, graduated and grown so much together. I'm excited for this next chapter in our lives as we continue to grow and make great memories. I love you babs."