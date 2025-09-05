Young Sheldon star shares 'insane' realization amid coming out as nonbinary at 17

Young Sheldon actor Raegan Revord opened up about their experience of coming out as nonbinary earlier this year in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight. The 17-year-old shared that watching others come out while growing up was a source of inspiration for their own journey. "It's so cool because growing up, whenever I would see a celebrity or whoever come out as nonbinary or queer or anything, I was like, 'Oh my God, this is so cool, I see myself in you,'" said Raegan. The actor, who starred as Missy Cooper in the hit series, uses they/them pronouns.

"And now it's so crazy to have that experience where I'm now that person and there might be a kid somewhere who's like, 'Oh my God, I see myself in you,'" they added. Raegan admitted that it's "such an insane thing 'cause I was in that kid's shoes at some point in my life".

Raegan's interview comes as they gear up for the reception of their first novel, the romantic comedy Rules for Fake Girlfriends. The book follows Avery Blackwell, a young girl who travels to Brighton, England – her late mother’s hometown – to embark on a scavenger hunt her mother planned before she passed away. "I've always wanted to write something set in England," they shared.

© CBS via Getty Images Raegan Revord as Missy in Young Sheldon

"I love the place, and there are so many amazing rom coms that are set in England - Love Actually, Notting Hill, The Holiday - and I always loved the aesthetic they have." The novel's synopsis reads: "Avery makes a deal straight out of one of her beloved romance books with a charming local girl named Charlie. If Avery will pretend to be her girlfriend to make her ex jealous, Charlie will help Avery solve the scavenger hunt her artistic, free-spirited mother left behind on campus decades ago.

© Getty Images Raegan came out as nonbinary

"As their quest takes them all over Brighton, Avery finally starts to connect with the mother she always loved but never really understood. Before long, pretending to be Charlie’s girlfriend starts to feel like more than just an illusion. But when long-hidden secrets come to light, Avery grapples with an uncertain future and whether or not love is worth the risk." In an interview with People, the author said they were inspired by queer love stories like Alice Oseman’s graphic novel series Heartstopper.

© Pamela Littky/CBS The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon was on CBS

It's been eight years since The Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon launched on CBS. In 2019 the star created Read with Raegan, an online book club, and will release their debut young adult novel this year.