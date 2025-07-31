Robin Roberts' absence from GMA explained as star's replacement on show is revealed

Robin Roberts is currently missing from Good Morning America, and fans are wondering where she is.

The ABC star's seat is being kept warm in her absence, with Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos being joined over the past few days by Rebecca Jarvis.

Rebecca is no stranger to GMA and often fills in for the main three anchors when they are off work.

© ABC Robin Roberts is currently off GMA ,with Rebecca Jarvis filling in for her

Robin, meanwhile, is hundreds of miles away, having swapped New York City life for a very special vacation.

Where has Robin been?

Along with her wife, Amber Laign, she has gone to Rwanda, Africa, which has also coincided with their 20th anniversary.

WATCH: Robin Roberts inspires people far away from GMA

The pair have been there for the Giants of Africa Festival 2025, which is taking place until August 2. Robin has shared several photos from the festival so far, including many with her beloved wife.

© Instagram Robin is awayin Rwanda with her wife Amber Laign

In one post, she uploaded a picture of them both at the event, both dressed in matching T-shirts, and wrote: "We’re in #Rwanda as guests of @inmuwetrust_ & @giantsofafrica celebrating young basketball players across Africa.

"Every last Saturday in the month in Rwanda is a national day of service!! Wonderful way for the two of us to celebrate 20 years as a couple …it certainly has been an adventure! #goafestival."

© Getty Images Robin and Amber were celebrating 20 years together while in Rwanda

Amber, meanwhile, tagged Robin in a video from the festival, alongside a sweet tribute dedicated to the experience. "20 Years, 20 Countries, One Incredible Journey," she began.

"Robin and I celebrated our 20-year anniversary in a way we’ll never forget — in Rwanda, with Giants of Africa, surrounded by the energy, joy, and spirit of youth from 20 African countries. "From dancing to community service that touched our hearts, this experience reminded us what truly matters: connection, purpose, and giving back.

Amber's heartfelt message to Robin

"We're beyond grateful to have shared this milestone in such a powerful and uplifting way. Thank you, Giants of Africa, for letting us be part of something so meaningful."

Robin has also been giving special talks at the festival. On Tuesday she took to the stage to inspire the campers "with a message they will never forget". In a post alongside footage of her giving a motivational speech, the organisation wrote: "'You are a masterpiece. You are priceless. There’s no one else like you.'

© GC Images Robin is a long-running anchor on GMA

"Today, the legendary @robinrobertsgma stopped by the GOA Festival to inspire our campers with a message they will never forget.

"From learning how to win and lose on the court, to pivoting through life's toughest plays she reminded us: every moment isn’t a mistake, it's a chance you're taking.

"So be bold. Go for it. Be you. Because you’re not just one of many — you're a limited edition."

Did Robin leave GMA?

While Robin is currently far away from NYC and likely to stay in Rwanda until the end of the festival, rest assured, she will be returning to the show! The star has been a core member of Good Morning America since 2005, and has been working on the show since 2002.

© Getty Images Robin with her GMA co-stars

She has shared a lot of her life with viewers, and has a huge fanbase as a result. The star has faced many challenges over the years she's worked on the program, from battling cancer to undergoing a bone marrow transplant.

More recently, her wife Amber was also diagnosed with cancer ahead of their wedding in 2023, but thankfully has since been given the all clear. Robin has also shared many happy moments with the GMA family, from her engagement and later her wedding to Amber.

The pair will be celebrating their second wedding anniversary in September.