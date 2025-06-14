GMA's Robin Roberts reveals unconventional living situation with wife Amber Laign

Robin Roberts and her wife, Amber Laign, may have only been married since 2023, but they have been together for almost two decades.

The GMA anchor and Amber have credited their successful relationship largely to an unconventional living situation, insisting it is the main reason behind their long-lasting romance.

Marriage secrets

"The true secret: separate apartments," Amber told E! News at the opening night of Jean Smart's Broadway show Call Me Izzy on Thursday.

Individual homes aren't the only secret to their happy marriage, as Amber added: "Communication, keeping it fresh, trust – all the good pillars."

© Instagram Robin and Amber have separate apartments

Robin agreed with Amber, saying: "Trust is very, very big. We've had peaks and valleys – mainly majority peaks, but there have been some valleys."

She added: "Once we learned to not look at each other through the lens of our childhood, that was a real breakthrough for us. It was a real understanding [of] having different paths to get here. I mean, 20 years. Something's got to be working."

Robin and Amber met in 2005 when they were set up on a blind date, which the GMA star admitted nearly didn't ever happen, as she tried to cancel several times.

© Instagram Amber and Robin have been dating since 2005

Luckily, she didn't, and the pair have been each other's rocks ever since, in both the good and the bad times.

The former sports broadcaster announced her engagement to Amber at the start of 2023. While speaking with author Gabby Bernstein about "saying yes" to things at the start of the year on GMA, Robin revealed that she and her longtime partner were saying yes to marriage.

"I'm hesitating, because I haven't said it out loud yet," she started, before revealing: "I'm saying yes to marriage, we're getting married this year."

© Instagram Robin and Amber married in September 2023

The couple married in September 2023 in a picturesque ceremony in their backyard at their home in Farmington, Connecticut.

The long-running news anchor looked a vision in a statement white halterneck gown for the special day, which co-ordinated beautifully with Amber's.

On their first wedding anniversary last year, Robin and Amber marked the occasion with an intimate dinner at home.

Robin offered fans a glimpse into their special evening by sharing a video on Instagram, showcasing a table set for two that was adorned with flickering candles and elegant floral arrangements and nestled in a charming garden patio.

© Instagram Robin and Amber met on a blind date

"Since we never actually got to eat at our wedding, a lovely gift from a longtime friend, Pam [Guglielmino], and the chef from our wedding night," Robin exclaimed in the video.

The camera panned to reveal a personalized menu inscribed with the words "Yes to dinner, always" and their names, Robin and Amber.

© Instagram Robin and Amber married in their backyard

The menu detailed a sumptuous feast: shrimp cocktail and an autumn salad to start, followed by pan-seared salmon with lemon dill sauce, wild rice, and haricot verts. For dessert, they indulged in white chocolate strawberry bread pudding and slices of their preserved wedding cake.

In the caption accompanying the video, Robin wrote, "What a special time at home celebrating our 1-year wedding anniversary. Thanks to dear friend @pgoog and Chef Katrina from @farmingtongardensct for a memorable night! Forgive me if I’m a little bleary-eyed tomorrow on @goodmorningamerica. Totally worth the late night."