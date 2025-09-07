Brooklyn Beckham sparks concern as he misses brother Romeo's birthday party

Brooklyn Beckham has sparked concern as he misses yet another family milestone after skipping his brother Romeo's birthday celebrations. Brooklyn, 26, appeared to be missing from his younger brother Romeo's 23rd birthday celebrations in London amid ongoing speculation of a family rift. Romeo kept his celebrations on Friday evening rather lowkey, enjoying an evening out with friends and family - including his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, brother Cruz, 20, and sister Harper, 14, at Aki, a new Japanese concept venue nestled in the heart of Mayfair.

Since the alleged rift has intensified, Brooklyn has mostly stayed quiet on social media, posting snaps of his projects or pictures of his wife, Nicola Peltz. Taking to his Instagram Stories last September, the entrepreneur shared a photograph of him, Nicola, and Harper appearing to be from the family's trip to Paris for Victoria Beckham's show during Paris Fashion Week. "Happy birthday Harper we love u x", the eldest Beckham wrote for his younger sister.

He also wished his grandmother, Sandra Beckham, a happy birthday, too. "Happy birthday Nanny xx Love you so much," Brooklyn wrote on a picture of himself and his grandmother. However, the 26-year-old did not take to social media to wish his younger brother a happy birthday on 1 September.

Beckham family rift

Rumours of an alleged feud between the Beckhams have been rife since Brooklyn and Nicola were noticeably absent from Victoria’s 51st and David’s 50th birthday celebrations in April and May, respectively. The pair also skipped joining the rest of the family in Paris for Victoria’s namesake fashion label’s Fashion Week show. Despite this, David and Victoria are reportedly keen to repair the rift between their family and their eldest son.

WATCH: Inside the Lives of the Beckham Kids

Romeo's lowkey birthday celebrations

Romeo's birthday celebrations took place at Aki where he was photographed by model and social media star Eva Rose Rankin, blowing out candles on his birthday cake. The new restaurant isn't officially open yet, but they made a special exception for the model. Snaps from the intimate celebrations show Romeo giving a speech to his guests while proud mum and dad, Victoria and David, look on. In other snaps, Romeo poses alongside his mother and father, as well as Harper and Cruz.

© Instagram Brooklyn was noticeably absent from Romeo's birthday celebrations

In another picture, Romeo can be seen midway through a McDonald's Big Mac amid his birthday celebrations, captioning the picture: "Perfect way to round up a birthday." Before celebrating with friends, Romeo - whose actual birthday was on 1 September - enjoyed an epic overseas trip to Italy, where he holidayed with his famous parents, his siblings, Cruz and Harper, as well as both sets of grandparents. During their trip, the family enjoyed authentic Italian cooking, trips out to sea on the £16 million Beckham superyacht, where they posed for incredible sunset photos.