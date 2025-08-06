Romeo Beckham's new tattoo raises eyebrows amid talk of Brooklyn rift

Romeo Beckham has appeared to take another subtle swipe at older brother Brooklyn as their rumoured family feud rumbles on, but this time through a bold new tattoo.

The 22-year-old model revealed his latest inking on Tuesday, unveiling the phrase, "C'est La Vie" etched across the top of his shoulder.

Sharing the design with his followers on Instagram, Romeo, who is known for following in his dad David's tattooed footsteps, offered no explanation for the cryptic message, which translates from French as "that's life".

The timing has raised eyebrows, coming amid ongoing tensions between the wider Beckham clan and Brooklyn and his wife Nicola Peltz.

Over the past year, 26-year-old Brooklyn has been absent from several family celebrations and has failed to publicly acknowledge his father's knighthood.

The latest inking comes shortly after news emerged that Brooklyn and Nicola both unfollowed brothers Romeo and Cruz on social media.

In recent days, Romeo has alluded to the rift. He previously reposted a snap from the Audrey Hepburn film Roman Holiday, including the famous line: "What the world needs is a return to sweetness and decency."

Below the photo, he wrote, "Be nice to people and don't tell unnecessary lies," alongside a kissy face emoji.

Meanwhile, back in May, Cruz shared a message that read: "It takes 43 muscles in your face to frown and 17 to smile."

He added: "Be kind and tell the truth." Cruz added several pointing hand emojis, indicating the phrase's importance in his post.

Inside the family feud

It's unclear why the feud started; however, there were claims that it was over Romeo dating Kim Turnbull, who was alleged to have previously dated Brooklyn.

Kim spoke out about her involvement with Brooklyn following her split from Romeo, saying it never extended past a school friendship.

"I've avoided speaking on this topic to prevent adding fuel to the fire, however it's come to a point where I feel the need to address it so I can move on," Kim wrote.

"I will not continue to receive harassment or be embarrassed on the basis of lies, to fit a certain narrative. I have never been romantically involved in ANY capacity at ANY point with the person in question."

Other sources have indicated that Nicola could be to blame for the fallout in the wider family.

"From the minute Nicola came into the family, she hasn’t shown what Victoria would say is respect towards them," a source told HELLO!. "Tensions rose at their wedding and that situation has continued; Victoria and Nicola don't really get along. Over the past few months, Nicola has been causing things to fester and everyone to fall out."

Sister Harper's thoughts

Although the youngest member of the clan has not commented publicly on the feud, the Beckhams' family friend told HELLO! that Harper remains close to her eldest brother, despite everything that has happened: "She loves both her brother and [his wife] Nicola very much – and she's too young to be pulled into the drama."

While the feud does not appear to have an end in sight, the friend added that Harper is "very protected and she's so loved by the family".

Before this feud began, Harper was often pictured with her eldest brother at family events, and the two seemed to have a close relationship.