Brooklyn Beckham stays quiet as 'humble' brother Romeo marks 23rd birthday

On Monday morning, Romeo Beckham awoke to heartfelt tributes from his parents, David and Victoria, not to mention his younger brother Cruz. Amid ongoing rumours of a family feud, however, his older brother, Brooklyn, stayed notably silent. Further fuelling speculation of a rift, Brooklyn made his last post just hours before, as he appeared to stop by Pura Vida Cafe in Miami, with his friend, actor Oliver Trevena. Meanwhile, as he rang in his 23rd birthday, Romeo was tagged in multiple posts, with his father, David, kicking off the celebrations.

Alongside a sweet childhood photo, David described Romeo as "kind, humble, polite, hard working and the most special person to everyone". Echoing this sentiment, mum Victoria hailed the 23-year-old as "our everything", adding: "Your love and kindness fill our hearts every day!" As for Cruz, the 20-year-old musician reacted with a throwback photo of his sibling, writing "Love you, man".

The Beckham feud

For months now, the Beckhams have been navigating rumours that Brooklyn and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, have distanced themselves from the A-list family. In a headline-hitting moment, fans were surprised to learn that Victoria, David and their three other children were not in attendance as Brooklyn and Beckham renewed their vows on the 2nd of August.

The couple, who first tied the knot in 2022, opted for an intimate outdoor ceremony, with Nicola's father, American billionaire Nelson Peltz, officiating the renewal. In a nod to her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, Nicola repurposed the model's original wedding dress from 1985, before changing into a sky blue Dolce & Gabbana sheer dress from the 1998 collection.

© Getty Images Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz-Beckham are reportedly feuding with his family

As both Brooklyn and Nicola gave fans a glimpse into their big day, which included a star-studded guest list, fans were quick to notice the Beckhams' absence. Speaking at the Airbnb Originals Experience days later, Brooklyn raved about the vow renewal. "We just wanted a really beautiful experience — a really cute memory," he said.

"To be honest, I could renew my vows every single day with her. I think the most important thing that someone can do is find that person that they're going to spend the rest of their life with. It definitely shapes you as a person. Yeah, it was really, really cute. It was really fun."

Keen to 'heal' the rift

The exact nature of Brooklyn's relationship with his family remains unknown, although it looks like his dad, David, is leading with love. Following the vow renewal, fans noted that the retired footballer had liked one of his son's posts, in which Brooklyn showed off his favourite take on a classic Carbonara dish.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage David recently liked one of Brooklyn's posts on Instagram

One insider recently told HELLO! That the Beckhams were "keen to heal the rift," explaining: "David has reached out already and will fly out to see Brooklyn if necessary. They are going to put this fire out; David has said that he wants the dust to settle and for everyone to talk when emotions have settled down."