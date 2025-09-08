Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild as she ‘soft launches’ new relationship in cryptic post

Has Jennifer Aniston just gone Instagram official with celebrity hypnotist and rumored boyfriend Jim Curtis? The Friends star shared a carousel of images captioned simply ‘Thank you summer’, with the penultimate photo delighting her fans. In between cozy, sunlit shots of famous friends including Adam Sandler, Jason Bateman, Courteney Cox, Sean Hayes and longtime hairstylist Chris McMillan, was a candid shot of a man taken from behind, watching the sun set over the ocean. Fans were quick to spot the photo - which was notably untagged - with one exclaiming “Oh hello 17 pic,” while another stating simply “The soft launch."

© Instagram Jennifer Aniston sends fans wild with pic of rumored mystery man

The couple have been friendly for some time, with Jennifer following the celebrity hypnotist on Instagram two years ago, and are reportedly taking things slow. However, with this latest development, things may be picking up pace.

In June, the pair stayed at the five-star eco-friendly resort Ventana Big Sur with other A-list friends Courteney Cox and Olivia Wilde, and in July the pair were spotted on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain, with Jason Bateman, his wife, and other friends.

© Instagram Jennifer poses with pals Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka

In April, the 56-year-old shared also that she had been "doing some hypnosis lately" to help overcome her fear of flying, while Jim also commented on a post of hers that same month with a heart and bicep emojis.

Jim is a life coach and love guru, and describes himself as a “transformational coach and hypnotherapist”.

© Instagram Jennifer waves goodbye to summer in latest post

Jennifer was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and remains on good terms with the former, having enjoyed dinner with him and friends Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka in New York in 2023.

Speaking to Allure magazine in 2022, she admitted that she would “love a relationship.” At the time she also said “It would be wonderful to come home and fall into somebody's arms and say, 'That was a tough day.’”

© Instagram Jennifer with long-time hairstylist Chris McMillan

The other pics in her Instagram carousel reflect the casual, relaxed and fun-loving nature she is known for, including candid shots in the make-up chair, an image of her flaked out on a mat after a gym session and sweet pics of canine friends.

Celebrity followers including Julia Roberts, Rita Wilson and Leslie Mann all chimed in in the comments too, sharing heart emojis and sweet messages.

While the actress has yet to confirm the relationship officially, fans seem certain that this is a sure sign that the mystery guy in the photo is her new man.