Jennifer Aniston reveals her age-defying beauty secrets: 'I'm not going to just go down'

Jennifer Aniston has been a beauty muse ever since she first appeared on our screens as Rachel Green in Friends, captivating audiences with her signature layered bob, sun-kissed cheeks, and glossy lips. Nearly three decades later, the actress remains as radiant as ever – and she’s finally shared a glimpse into the beauty secrets behind her timeless glow. During an interview with Glamour, the 56-year-old opened up about her aesthetic regime when asked about aging. Jennifer’s Morning Show co-star, Marion Cotillard, praised the actress for empowering her to embrace aging with confidence.

"That means so much to me," Jennifer replied. "We didn't have that [those kind of role models growing up]. And I think as far as aging gracefully, I have an eternal fountain of optimism and positivity. Call it youth if you want. But I think it all starts with how we love our bodies and love where we are."

Jennifer continued: "I'm not going to say I don't get the facials and the lasers and all that good stuff. I mean, I'm maintained. I'm not going to just go down and let these gray hairs take over. So its perspective, and also knowing that this is our one body. It's a mindset. So it means a lot to me to hear that from Marion, who I think is a walking beam of sunshine and love and beauty and talent."

© Getty Jennifer Aniston opened up about her beauty secrets

Jennifer's experience with botox

In 2015, the star admitted that she had tried Botox but wasn’t a fan. "People think that I do a lot of injections, but I don't," she told Yahoo Beauty. "I'm not saying that I haven't tried it but I see how it's a slippery slope. All that cosmetic stuff looks ridiculous on me. And like we were saying before, they just start to lose perspective, it's their new normal, so it's a hard one to come back from."

© Getty Jennifer admitted that she wasn't a fan of botox

Jennifer's workout routine

The actress's youthful appearance is largely down to her healthy lifestyle and strict fitness regime. Jennifer previously shared her workout routine and go-to exercises called the "sculpt and burn" during an interview on TODAY. "You can hit every part of your body pretty efficiently," she explained. "I love the way we start the workouts with a big heart-opening (pose), getting into a staggered stance then opening our arms and twisting gets our joints all warm and mobilized."

© Instagram Jennifer and her trainer Dani

Jennifer's workout combines equipment like ankle bands and gliders with bodyweight exercises. "You can curate your workouts given your time, space, equipment, what part of the body you want to work out," she added.