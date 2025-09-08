Liam Neeson's son Daniel announces engagement to college sweetheart Natalie

Liam Neeson is currently basking in the glow of his blossoming relationship with Pamela Anderson and his son Daniel Neeson has sealed the deal with his college sweetheart Natalie Ackerman. The youngest son of the Naked Gun star announced his engagement on Instagram over the weekend with a series of stunning images from the engagement party. "Life is beautiful," Daniel, 29, wrote in his stories. In one photo the couple is seen embarking on a private sail during golden hour, the Statue of Liberty glowing in the background.

With the Manhattan skyline behind them and calm waters ahead, Daniel dropped to one knee. In the exact moment captured, Annabel throws her head back in surprise and joy, overwhelmed with emotion.

In a follow-up shot, Annabel shows off her dazzling engagement ring while standing confidently at the boat’s helm, a symbol of this new journey she and Daniel are setting sail on together.

Engaged and glowing

Later that evening, the pair continued the celebration with friends at a cozy restaurant, likely a spot special to the couple.

One photo shows Daniel lifting Annabel into the air in a passionate kiss, her legs kicked up in joy, while a floral-topped cake sits front and center on the table. The table is also adorned with sliders, fries, and champagne, reflecting a down-to-earth, love-filled celebration.

Throughout the evening, the couple looked effortless and stylish, both dressed in crisp white, with Annabel pairing her look with statement red nails and minimal jewelry.

Holiday love vibes

"I could write novels on why I love Natalie, but there’s something deeper, something so cosmic about our relationship that I know we’re meant to be in this universe together," Daniel told People.

"I see my mother in Nat, I see life in Nat, and reality just got a whole lot sweeter with a ring on it," he added.

Daniel met Annabel at New Orleans College where they began dating in 2017. She studied business while Daniel studied production and theatre.

© Instagram The couple look smitten

Although Annabel keeps her social media profile low key, Daniel often shares sweet updates of the couple's relationship. "You are my sweet song that whistles in the breeze. Love you baby'" he shared in one update.

Daniel is the youngest of two sons from Liam and the late actress Natasha Richardson. Their mother died when Daniel was 12 and his brother Micheal was 13.