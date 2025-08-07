Liam Neeson plants a kiss on Pamela Anderson in 'couple' moment that leaves fans awestruck

Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson continue to allude to their budding and still rumored relationship in all kinds of promotional material for their project The Naked Gun.

Liam, 73, and Pamela, 58, have been reportedly dating since the first met and became smitten with each other on the set of the reboot of the former police franchise, although neither has publicly confirmed it.

© Getty Images Liam and Pamela's chemistry, both on-screen and off, have fans in a tizzy

However, their chemistry is as plain as day, as evidenced by a brand new clip shared by the movie's official social media page that shows the two stars in the theatre enjoying their own movie.

"This could be us but you playing…" read the overlaid text alongside a short video of the pair playing with their popcorn, cozying up to each other, and at one point, Pamela lays her head on Liam's shoulder and he kisses her forehead.

"A couple that laughs together, stays together. Bring a +1 to see #NakedGun in theatres," the caption beside the post read, with fans flocking to the comments section to immediately ship them as one of Hollywood's favorite new pairs.

"I've never been so chuffed for a couple omg," one enthused, with another saying: "I love them so much! So cute when he kisses her on the forehead! Hope they work out and live happily ever after!"

A third added: "I really hope they are dating, they're adorable," with one even speaking to the quality of the film itself, writing: "The movie was funnier than I expected and I'm rooting for this couple irl!!!"

© The Naked Gun "A couple that laughs together, stays together. Bring a +1 to see #NakedGun in theatres."

And it looks like their relationship, whatever it may be, has even gotten the endorsement of Liam's late wife Natasha Richardson's friends and family, including his own son Daniel Neeson.

During the pair's appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, who happened to be a very close friend of Natasha's before her tragic death in 2009, the Bravo head said: "I do just want to say, as a very old friend of yours, all of your friends are very much stanning this relationship, as the kids say."

While he told them he wouldn't put them on the spot by asking them to "define" what their relationship was, he said he wholeheartedly approved, and looked to Daniel in the audience as well, who nodded in agreement too, eliciting an "Aww" from Pamela as Liam rubbed her shoulder for support.

© Getty Images The pair have played into reports surrounding their "romance" as well

The Naked Gun originally birthed in 1988 with Leslie Nielsen, who starred in three films as Franklin "Frank" Drebin until 1994. He was in talks to return for a fourth film in 2009, although that project was scrapped following his passing the following year.

The franchise was ultimately revived with director Akiva Schaffer and starring Liam as Frank's son, also named Frank Drebin, and Pamela as Beth Davenport, the grieving sister of a deceased software engineer who finds a companion in Frank.

© Bravo The couple appeared on "Watch What Happens Live" with Andy Cohen, a close friend of Natasha's

The film has grossed $36 million worldwide on a $42 million budget so far, but has most notably won over critics, currently boasting a 90% score on Rotten Tomatoes and a Certified Fresh label.