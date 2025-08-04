Liam Neeson's son Daniel reveals his true feelings towards dad's romance with Pamela Anderson

Liam Neeson’s unexpected romance with Pamela Anderson has elicited a warm response from their families, and this weekend Liam’s son Daniel Jack Neeson made his feelings known in the most modern of ways: Instagram emojis.

On Friday, the 29-year-old De Nada Tequila co-founder, who turns 29 later this month, commented under Pamela’s post featuring the new couple with a string of celebratory symbols: two raised hands, two flames, two white hearts and a water pistol.

It was a succinct but enthusiastic approval of his father’s budding relationship with the 58-year-old Baywatch icon.

© Getty Images Dylan Jagger Lee, Brandon Thomas Lee, Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson, Daniel Neeson, Micheál Neeson at The Naked Gun New York premiere

Daniel’s reaction was far from isolated. Liam's sister-in-law, Joely Richardson, daughter of Vanessa Redgrave and sister of Liam’s late wife Natasha Richardson, also weighed in.

Joely, who has stood by Liam through the painful years since Natasha’s tragic 2009 skiing accident, left seven red heart emojis under Pamela’s post, signaling her warm embrace of the unexpected pairing.

© Variety via Getty Images Pamela Anderson, Liam Neeson at "The Naked Gun" New York Premiere

This family support comes after Pamela’s son, Brandon Thomas Lee, spoke about his mother’s new relationship during a Monday appearance on Access Hollywood.

"It’s fun to see them be, you know, good castmates and have a good time," he said, referring to Liam and Pamela’s whirlwind press tour for their latest film, which debuted at No. 3 at the box office in its opening weekend.

"They have such great on-screen chemistry that it really means it’s well done."

© Getty Images Pamela Anderson and Liam Neeson have been displaying lots of off screen chemistry on the red carpet

Indeed, Liam and Pamela have made their rounds across premiere circuits and talk shows. Last Monday in New York they looked every bit the blended family as they posed on the red carpet alongside their sons: Liam’s eldest, 30-year-old Micheál Neeson, and Pamela’s 27-year-old Dylan Lee.

The group photo reflected a rare moment of unity, with both fathers and sons standing together in black suits, while Pamela and Dylan’s mother-son duo added flashes of smile-filled warmth.

Pamela Anderson’s own romantic history is well documented. The 15-time Playboy cover girl has been married five times to four different men: Dan Hayhurst from 2020 to 2022; Rick Salomon in two stints, 2007–2008 and 2014–2015; Kid Rock from 2006 to 2007; and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee from 1995 to 1998.

© Getty Images for Paramount Pictu Many friends have given their seal of approval

Now, as People magazine reports, she and Liam are "enjoying each other’s company". Despite their decades of fame and experience, those close to the couple say Liam and Pamela "appear genuinely smitten" with one another.

Social media quickly filled with supportive messages from friends and celebrities who have witnessed Pamela’s career renaissance.

Punk poet Patti Smith commented, "You two are great," while comedian Chelsea Handler posted in all caps, "Love is in the air!"

Former child star Macaulay Culkin wrote: "Want it. Have it… So very happy for you," and Dancing with the Stars pro Emma Slater added: "I’m obsessed with these two." Alongside them, peers including Geena Davis, Jessica Alba, Debi Mazar, Sonja Morgan, Heather Dubrow, Sherri Shepherd and Ana Gasteyer expressed their support through emojis and brief notes of encouragement.

© Getty Images Liam Neeson and Natasha Richardson

The romance has also captured the attention of Bravo host Andy Cohen, a close friend of the late Natasha Richardson. Speaking on SiriusXM last week, Andy said: "I, and all of the friends in this circle, are very much stanning whatever this is." At the Naked Gun premiere party in New York, Andy told Liam: "“Pamela is an independent woman, just like Tash was. She loves to cook. She has her own thing going on. She has two boys. This just works."

Liam Neeson, the Academy Award–nominated actor known for Schindler’s List and Taken, was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II last year for his services to cinema and charity. He has not remarried since the end of his relationship with Freya St. Johnston in 2012.