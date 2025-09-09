Emma Thompson's daughter is her twin in rare red carpet appearance

Emma Thompson couldn't have looked happier to be beside her daughter, Gaia Wise, in a rare appearance for the budding actress at a screening of The Dead of Winter in London. The 66-year-old was also joined by her husband, Greg Wise, whom she met on the set of Sense and Sensibility in 1995. While Emma sported a cream three-piece suit with floral embroidery, Gaia was glowing in a black sleeveless gown that fell to her ankles. Greg looked suave in a bright patterned jacket, a black button-up shirt, and black trousers.
You may also like
Up-and-coming
Gaia, 25, is an up-and-coming actress who portrays the younger version of Emma's character in the aforementioned project, which was filmed in Finland. The flick follows Barb, a woman traveling through snowy Minnesota, who accidentally becomes embroiled in the kidnapping of a teenage girl.
Like mother, like daughter
Gaia opened up about working with her mother for the first time during an interview at the film's premiere. "I was just very excited. I think I was also excited that we could be together for this amount of time, because I stayed in Finland the whole time we were filming," she said.
Steadfast support
"Because I was on call, it was like, if the weather didn't quite permit a scene, they might call us in to do something, so it was always up in the air. But I just wanted to be there, not just to support her, but to be there for the whole thing, because I just wanted to sort of see it and see our character as well," Gaia added.
"Professionally, just watching somebody who I've learned so much from do something quite alien was amazing and made me go, 'Okay. So this is possible.'"
In the family
The brunette beauty is Emma and Greg's youngest child; they also have a son, 37-year-old Tindyebwa "Tindy" Agaba, whom they adopted from Rwanda in 2004. Gaia has always wanted to follow in her parents' famous footsteps and enter into the world of acting, as she told Numéro.
"I would be lying if I said that I'd ever wanted to do anything else," she admitted. "I was exposed as a child to acting and film sets, and loved watching the process unfold. I feel incredibly lucky to get to call such wonderful actors 'family.'"
Screen star
She made her acting debut in the BBC's Silent Witness in 2022, and got her big break in the anime film The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim in 2024. Gaia's parents are not the only acting stars in the family, though – her grandmother, Phyllida Law, has appeared in Peter's Friends, Much Ado About Nothing, and The Winter Guest, and was by her side at the premiere event. Phyllida looked stunning in a golden velvet jacket and navy pants, smiling proudly at Emma and Gaia.
Health battle
Gaia has been incredibly open in the past about her struggles with anorexia and shared with The Sun that her family staged an intervention to help her recover from the debilitating disease. "I had to listen to the people I loved most in the world who, at the time, I'd really forgotten about, tell me what I was doing," she told the outlet.
"That's when I said I'd go to rehab. I went on December 29, 2017, and stayed for three months. Since then, I've had a lot of therapy – and I'll always be grateful for that, because it saved my life."
Join HELLO! Daily and get the latest celebrity news, exclusive interviews, and top stories