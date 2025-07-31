Emma Thompson to star in new 'riotous' Sense and Sensibility adaptation

Ring the alarm! Emma Thompson is set to lead a "riotous" new Sense and Sensibility adaptation – this time as an Audible podcast sequel.

Nearly three decades after starring as Elinor in the original 1995 Oscar‑winning film, Emma returns to Jane Austen's world by producing and leading the audiobook sequel Becoming Meg Dashwood, which explores the story of the youngest Dashwood sister.

Imelda Staunton – who played Mrs Palmer in the 1995 version – also returns in the new sequel, marking a reunion we can all agree is very much welcome!

HELLO!'s Acting TV Editor Nicky Morris said: "There are a host of brilliant new Jane Austen adaptations in the works in celebration of the author’s 250th birthday, but I am particularly excited for this one. Emma Thompson won an Oscar for her screen-writing efforts on the 1995 film adaptation and I can’t wait to see what she brings to this new Audible drama. It’s great to welcome her back to the world of Jane Austen!"

Intrigued? Read on for everything we know so far.

What is the adaptation about?

Originally revealed by Deadline, Becoming Meg Dashwood picks up where Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility left off, with Emma Thompson playing Margaret Dashwood, the youngest daughter of Mr and Mrs Henry Dashwood.

The drama has been described as a "riotous, rebellious period drama about female friendship, sexuality and liberation".

© Getty Images Emma Thompson and Hugh Grant on the set of 1995's Sense and Sensibility

Written by Rebecca Humphries and featuring original music by Natasha Khan (also known as Bat For Lashes), the podcast arrives nearly 30 years after Ang Lee’s acclaimed film adaptation of Sense and Sensibility, which earned Emma Thompson an Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

The 1995 movie received seven Oscar nominations and starred Kate Winslet, Hugh Grant, the late Alan Rickman and Imelda Staunton.

Who stars in the new Audible series?

With Emma Thompson at the helm, it's no surprise the Audible cast is just as impressive.

Joining her in ensemble are Erin Doherty (Adolescence) as Margaret's younger self Meg, BAFTA-winner Naomi Ackie (Mickey 17) as Meg's lover Nelly, Jessica Gunning (Baby Reindeer) as Hester, acting legend Imelda Staunton as Mrs Jennings and Liz Carr as Mrs Dashwood.

Greg Wise (The Buccaneers), Golda Rosheuvel (Bridgerton) and Paterson Joseph (Peep Show) are all also due to feature.

What has the cast said?



Speaking in a statement, Emma Thompson said: "I am very thrilled and proud to have been a part of bringing Audible and Rebecca Humphries' extraordinary drama to life.

© Getty Images The new adaptation promises to be a "riotous, rebellious period drama about female friendship, sexuality and liberation"

"Their vision for the youngest Dashwood sister takes us from Austen's world into the more hidden parts of women's lives, parts that were not written about at the time, at least not openly.

"I think Austen would have been fascinated and delighted with the language and with the story, and gladdened by the desire to take one of her characters and give her a future and a big, unexpected voice."