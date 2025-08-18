Emma Thompson and daughter twin in leg-baring holiday outfits ahead of joint career move

Emma Thompson and her daughter Gaia Wise looked almost identical in new photos shared on Instagram. The 25-year-old posted a carousel from her trip to Zurich, writing: "Final evening. Thank you, Zurich… as always, a pleasure. Unbelievable food. Styled (as always) by: @styledbysrh. Top: Frankie shop. Shoes: Robertclergerie. Bag: Jimmy Choo."

In the pictures, Gaia wore a cream top from Frankie Shop, teamed with a silver bag from Jimmy Choo and black shoes by Clergerie. She completed the look with a pair of very cool dark sunglasses.

A mother-daughter moment

The carousel also featured Emma Thompson, 66, who joined her daughter for a relaxed evening out. The actress wore a crisp white shirt, white shorts and matching sandals. She styled the look with black sunglasses and a sleek hairstyle, keeping her colour natural.

Fans were quick to comment on Gaia's post. One wrote: "Looks amazing", while another chimed, "So very chic." A third follower added, "Your mom is so cool", and many pointed out how alike the pair looked, with one person commenting: "Emma x Gaia, so stunning."

Career moves ahead

© Supplied Emma Thompson in The Dead of Winter

Emma has continued to balance Hollywood projects with British film and TV. Her latest role in The Dead of Winter was met with positive reviews at the Locarno Film Festival.

Gaia, who has followed her mother into acting, is preparing for her next steps in the industry. The 25-year-old has already appeared in small roles in movies and TV shows (such as a guest spot on Silent Witness), and she's expected to take on more roles alongside her mother in future projects after securing a bigger part in The Dead of Winter.

The Dead of Winter is an action thriller directed by Brian Kirk, set to be released in September of this year.

In the film, Emma Thompson plays Barb, a woman who, while travelling alone in the dead of winter in Minnesota, happens to discover a kidnapping and realises she is the girl’s only hope of survival.

Her daughter, Gaia Wise, will have a small part in the film, although little is known about her character.

Twins at the film festival

© Gaia Wise Gaia and Emma matching in Switzerland

This is not the first time the pair have twinned in public. Earlier this August, Emma and Gaia attended the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland together. The Sense and Sensibility actress, who stars alongside her daughter in The Dead of Winter, wore a white two-piece set with a cherry print.

Gaia stood beside her mother in a sparkly white sheer shirt and matching shorts. The resemblance between the two was striking as they posed for photographers on the red carpet.

Family background

© WPA Pool Actress Emma Thompson, with her husband Greg Wise and children Gaia Wise and Tindy Agaba in 2018

Emma shares Gaia and her son, Tindyebwa, with her husband, Greg Wise. The couple married in 2003, having met on the set of Sense and Sensibility in 1995. Greg, now 59, had been told by a friend he would meet his life partner on set.

Speaking on The Graham Norton Show in 2021, Emma revealed: "He assumed it wasn't me because I was married and quite a lot older than him, so he thought it might be Kate [Winslet]. Then things happened that probably shouldn't have happened, and it's been 25 years in May."

The couple later adopted their son, Tindyebwa, from Rwanda.

A cheeky social media throwback

Gaia has been known to share playful posts about her famous parents. In July 2024, she poked fun at Barbie with a post that compared her mother and Kenneth Branagh, Emma’s former husband.

Using stills from the 1993 film Much Ado About Nothing, the caption read: "She's everything. He's just Ken." The images showed Emma as Beatrice alongside Branagh as Benedick.