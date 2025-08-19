Naomi Watts bids goodbye to towering son in emotional farewell

Naomi Watts couldn't contain her tears when bidding farewell to her son, Sasha, as he headed off to start his new life at the University of Southern California.

The 18-year-old towered over his mother in a photo shared to Naomi's Instagram story, which saw the duo standing side-by-side in front of Sasha's luggage.

A fond farewell

© Instagram Naomi shared the emotional moment on Instagram

"Already balling," Naomi wrote in the caption. Sasha's arm was around her waist as she hid her face in his shoulder, clad in an oversized beige blazer, a white button-up shirt, and baggy denim jeans.

Her son wore a white tee, blue jeans, and a gold chain around his neck as he faced the camera.

The 56-year-old also shared a photo of her daughter, Kai, hugging her big brother goodbye in an emotional moment.

Kai's face was buried in his shoulder as they wrapped their arms around each other, with Sasha looking upset at leaving the budding model.

USC bound

© Instagram Sasha bid farewell to his 16-year-old sister Kai

Naomi shares Sasha and Kai with her ex-partner, Liev Schreiber, whom she dated from 2005 until their split in 2016.

The Spotlight star took to Instagram to say goodbye to his son, sharing a sweet picture of the two with their arms around each other.

"Starting to feel the pull. Gonna miss my ride or die," Liev wrote in the caption. "Having said that, USC is gonna get one of the deepest, kindest, bravest and most beautiful boys I have ever known."

© Instagram Liev also shared an emotional goodbye with his son

Sasha revealed his choice of university in April when he posted a carousel on the USC Class of 2029 Instagram account.

"Hey I'm Sasha and I'm from New York City," he wrote.

"I'm [100 percent] committed to the BFA in Acting at USC and so excited. I love acting, soccer, surfing, skating, cooking, and partying. I'm looking to meet new friends and find a roommate so if we have any similar interests or not reach out!"

Blended family

© Christopher Polk, Getty The couple were together for 11 years

Naomi and Liev are proud of the blended family they've created, which expanded after she married actor Billy Crudup in 2023 and he wed Taylor Neisen in the same year. Liev and Taylor welcomed their daughter, Hazel Bee, a month after their wedding.

"We're doing things very differently. I'm pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound," Naomi told Net-A-Porter in 2019. "We've made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other, and we're absolutely committed to that."

She later told The Sunday Times that while it wasn't always easy to co-parent, they showed up for each other anyway.

© Instagram The pair are proud of their blended family

"Having a good relationship has always been our endgame, and we've put a lot of energy and effort into making that so," the Mulholland Drive star said.

"It's not always a cakewalk, as they say in America. But it makes complete sense that it is an absolute priority, because it really matters to the children. You can see how there are so many things that can make a kid feel anxious, and knowing that their parents can be in the same room and joyfully, it means a lot to them."