Jason Bateman shares unexpected Ozark news - 'This is a big deal' The final episode only just aired

Ozark may have come to an end after a five-year run... but not for Jason Bateman.

The star of the hit drama made a surprising revelation just days after the last ever episode aired and admitted it's a big deal.

While many were hooked since it premiered in 2017, Jason's daughter, Francesca, was too young to view it at the time, but not anymore.

WATCH: Ozark season four part 2 video announcement

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Jason said he seized the opportunity to introduce his teenager, who is now 15, to the show and they've been viewing it together.

"Last night and the night before, my 15-year-old daughter and I sat and watched episode 1 and episode 2 of the show," Jason said. "This is a big deal. I haven't seen them for five years; she's never seen the show."

He added: "For some reason, she finally decided to watch Ozark." This is especially surprising, given Francesca has never seen her father act before.

Jason's family in 2017, the year Ozark premiered

"She's never seen anything I've ever done because, you know, if you’ve got kids they usually give it up for everybody except you," he added. "It's been weird for her to see me on [camera] and I get it, that's not uncommon."

Jason starred as the character, Marty Byrde, with Laura Linney playing his wife, Wendy, and Skylar Gaertner and Sofia Hublitz taking on the roles of their children.

The series follows Marty - a financial adviser - who relocates his family to the Missouri Ozarks from their home in Chicago to launder $500 million in five years to appease a Mexican cartel drug boss.

Ozark aired its finale episode on 29 April

After the finale aired, Jason took to social media to thank his fans for watching.

"Just want to say hi and a sincere thank you to all the nice folks out there that gave OZARK a spot in their lives over these past few years," he wrote. "Thanks for liking what we loved making for y'all!"

