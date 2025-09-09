Jennifer Lawrence may have revealed her baby's name in the most unexpected way

The fiercely private Jennifer Lawrence may have accidentally revealed the name of her second child, whom she welcomed in April with her husband, Cooke Maroney. The Hunger Games star recently took to the streets of New York City for a stroll, epitomizing casual cool in her baggy denim jeans and a simple navy T-shirt. She donned white sneakers and black sunglasses for her outing, and layered colorful necklaces to complete the look, with her hair thrown up into a messy bun.

The most telling part of her look was the keychain in her hand, which featured two beaded trinkets with names woven into them. One read 'Cy' – the name of her three-year-old son – while the other read 'Louie', perhaps hinting at her second child's name. Jennifer's second pregnancy was confirmed in October 2024 via her representatives, after she had been spotted out and about with a growing baby bump.

She became a mother for the first time in 2022, three years after marrying her art dealer partner, Cooke, in a Rhode Island ceremony. While she is extremely private about her family life, the Oscar winner did open up about giving birth to Cy, an experience that made her feel like her life was just beginning. "It's so scary to talk about motherhood," she told Vogue. "Only because it's so different for everybody."

"The morning after I gave birth, I felt like my whole life had started over. Like, 'Now is day one of my life,'" she continued. "I just stared. I was just so in love. I also fell in love with all babies everywhere. Newborns are just so amazing." She added that motherhood came with a level of "euphoria" that she never expected.

"I mean, the euphoria of Cy is just – Jesus, it's impossible. My heart has stretched to a capacity that I didn't know about. I include my husband in that." Welcoming a child while in the spotlight can't be easy, yet Jennifer was adamant about protecting her family from the darker side of fame.

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID Jennifer's keychain read 'Cy' and 'Louie'

"Of course, I've contemplated having a child that's being born into a lifestyle that's different from his friends," the No Hard Feelings actress told Interview magazine in 2023. "But kids have advantages and disadvantages when they're born, all of them. The best thing I can do is just make sure he knows he's loved, and that he's our number one priority, and try to be a good example of kindness."

© Ulices Ramales / BACKGRID The actress has not publicly revealed her youngest child's name yet

"I'm sure there will be challenges specifically from my choices and my lifestyle, and we'll both have to confront that and deal with it when that day comes," she continued. Jennifer's career has also changed since starting her family, and she considers every project deeply before taking anything on. "There's no squeezing when you have a baby," she told the publication.

© Gotham Jennifer and Cooke welcomed their eldest son in 2022

"There's just home, and it's the best. It definitely helps weed out projects: 'Yes. No. Yes. No. Yes. No. Is this worth being away from my child for half the day?' Fortunately, my husband is the greatest father in the world, so when I'm working, I don't have any more guilt than the usual every day, all-day parent guilt."